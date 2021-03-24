 

Uboss Fires Up Cisco Webex API's for the BroadWorks Service Providers

LONDON, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- London, UK based Software development business Uboss have announced the launch of a full API management link to the newly launching Cisco Webex for Broadworks Service Providers. This will allow on-demand deployment of any of the Webex services and soft client devices by either the Service Provider or Customer in seconds.

Uboss has become established as a key partner to many Broadworks Platform owners across the globe offering a Multi-Level, Multi-Vendor, Multi-product cloud services management platform. Webex has now been added to the application portfolio which already included Broadworks, Akixi, Mondago, Kakapo and Uboss In-house developed solutions including Call Recording, Tickets, NOC Tools and Fraud protection.

Speaking about the launch of this additional capability VP, Sales Iain Sinnott said, 'For Cisco Broadsoft this is a massively important time as our market has pivoted from a dial tone centric feature set to a meetings, productivity and remote worker feature set. We are delighted to be able to deliver automation of this expansive Webex product suite from day one as well as managing the automated migration of older applications like UC-One across to Webex.'

As customers look to explore new applications and services it is vital that they find the onboarding process simple and pain free. Uboss offers real-time, on-demand deployment of the Webex services including the automatic creation of the underlying devices, enabling an easy route to service adoption.

In common with all other Broadworks service provisioning Uboss links commercial and contract rules to the Webex products to allow customer self-service via their customer level portal access, making the SP back-office cost zero as this cloud market matures.

Uboss CEO Dave Dadds added, 'the market is moving faster than ever but success is not just about having a great product, it is about delivering a great customer experience, meeting the customers' expectations, and still retaining a healthy profit. That expectation now includes real-time, on-demand service deployment and that is the cornerstone of the Uboss Platform.

If you want to find out more, please request a virtual meeting with one of the team.

Contact:

Iain Sinnott,
VP of Sales,
+44-(0)20-7186-0030,
sales@uboss.com  

