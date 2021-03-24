 

Smart Shelves Market worth $7.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report "Smart Shelves Market by Component (RFID Tags and Readers, ESL, IoT Sensors, Cameras, and Software and Solutions), Application (Inventory Management, Pricing Management, Content Management, and Planogram Management), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market size is expected to grow from USD 1.8 billion in 2020 to USD 7.1 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.1% during the forecast period.

Happiest minds (India), Intel (US), PCCW Solutions (Hong Kong), Avery Dennison (US), Honeywell (US), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China), NXP Semiconductor (The Netherland), E-Ink Holdings (Taiwan), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), DIEBOLD NIXDORF, Incorporated (US), Software AG (Germany), SoluM (South Korea), MINEW (China), TraxRetail (Singapore), NEXCOM (Taiwan), Pricer (Sweden), Dreamztech Solutions Inc (US), Sennco Solutions, Inc (US), Tronitag (Germany), MAGO S.A. (Poland), SES-IMAGOTAG (France), AWM Smart Shelf (US), Wiseshelf (Israel), Trigo (Israel), Caper (US), Zippin (US), and Focal Systems (UK) are some of the key players considered in the Smart Shelves Market. Companies offering smart shelves currently focus on organic strategies, such as new product launches and product enhancements, to be competitive in the market.

The retail sector is undergoing massive changes, owing to the growing challenges faced by retailers. Retailers struggle to cope with challenges, such as the ever-changing customer expectations, declining customer loyalty, internal communication gap, employee retention, and management of operational efficiency. With the rise in the e-commerce trend, customers have multiple options leading to a huge decline in their reliance on brick-and-mortar retail stores. In order to minimize the adverse effects of these challenges, retailers are adopting modern-age technologies, such as IoT, ESL, and smart shelves. The focus on the adoption of IoT for operation optimization and asset management is high. This scenario is changing gradually for customer experience and marketing applications. Retailers are increasingly capitalizing on new opportunity areas, such as smart checkout, smart shelf, and location-based marketing. The increasing deployment of interactive vending machines, smart kiosks, and contactless payment technologies in retail stores proves that retailers target new revenue opportunities to enhance their hold over customers.

