Masonite Reschedules Virtual Investor Day to April 1, 2021

Masonite International Corporation (NYSE: DOOR) today announced it has rescheduled its 2021 Virtual Investor Day to Thursday, April 1, 2021. The event is being rescheduled due to technical difficulties caused by a catastrophic failure at a third-party web hosting service.

The event will feature presentations by the management team on the company’s strategy and long-term growth framework, along with a live question-and-answer session. The event will begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time and is expected to conclude at approximately 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.