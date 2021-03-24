 

Auction details treasury bills

24.03.2021, 16:20   

Auction date March 31, 2021                     

Maturity date Issue volume, SEK million Days (Act/360) ISIN code
2021-07-21
 7,500
 106
 ﻿SE0015811351
2022-03-16 5,000 344 SE0015659529

Settlement date April 6, 2021

Bids have to be entered by 11.00 on March 31, 2021

Bid only through dealers approved by the Swedish National Debt Office

For more information, please contact: 

The funding desk
+ 46 8 613 4780
Fo@riksgalden.se




