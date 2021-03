Nr. 10/2021 - Course of the annual general meeting

CEMAT A/S

Company reg. (CVR) no. 24 93 28 18

Annual general meeting 2021

On 24 March 2021 at 2:00 pm the ordinary general meeting was held in Cemat A/S (the “Company”) at DLA Piper Denmark, Oslo Plads 2, 2100 Copenhagen OE.

Pursuant to the Company’s articles of association, the Board of Directors had appointed attorney-at-law Martin Lavesen as chairman of the meeting.

The management’s report on the Company’s activities during the preceding financial year

The management report was presented.

The annual general meeting took note of the management report.

Presentation of the revised annual report for adoption

The annual general report was presented.

The annual general meeting approved the annual report 2020.

The board of directors’ proposal for appropriation of profit or covering of loss according to the adopted annual report

The annual general meeting decided not to pay dividend.

Presentation of and indicative vote on remuneration report

The remuneration report was presented.

The annual meeting approved the remuneration by an indicative vote.

The board of directors’ fees for the current financial year

The board of director’s proposal regarding director’s fees for the current financial year 2021 was adopted.

Election of members to the board of directors

The board of directors proposed re-election of Frede Clausen, Eivind Dam Jensen and Joanna Iwanowska-Nielsen to the board of directors.

The candidates were re-elected.

At a subsequent constituent board meeting, the board of directors appointed Frede Clausen as Chairman of the board and Eivind Dam Jensen as Deputy Chairman of the board.

Appointment of auditor

The board of directors proposed re-election of BDO Statsautoriseret Revisionsaktieselskab, CVR-nr. 20222670, as auditors of the Company.

The auditor was re-elected.

Authorisation to the board of directors to acquire treasury shares

The annual general meeting decided to authorise the board of directors under the Danish Companies Act to acquire treasury shares during a period of 18 months from the date of the annual general meeting against payment of between DKK 0 and up to 10% more than the official selling price quoted from time to time on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.

Any other business

No items discussed.

The annual general meeting was adjourned at 2:46 pm.

Any questions concerning this announcement may be directed to info@cemat.dk .

Cemat A/S

Frede Clausen

Chairman of the Board of Directors

This announcement has been issued in Danish and English. In case of any inconsistencies, the Danish version will prevail.

Please write to investor@cemat.dk to deregister from this mailing list.

Attachment