Solutions for the Next Normal

- In the Solutions portfolio ALSO draws on its diversified ecosystem to enables and support the shift to remote work

- Channel partners get customized support, tapping into the accumulated knowledge of the Technology Provider

- Marketable applications help companies become more flexible and eco-efficient

With its diversified Solutions portfolio, ALSO addresses challenges which have been emerging during the pandemic, turning challenges like the need for remote working environments, increased cybersecurity demands or hybrid cloud solutions into opportunities for channel partners.

ALSO's ecosystem gives the Technology Provider direct access to a wide range of products and related services. Vertical solutions are instrumentalizing technological trends as well as digital platforms, offering affordable as-a-Service-Solutions particularly for Small and Medium Businesses. Channel Partners can count on ALSO's support with a variety of ideas. Gustavo Möller-Hergt, CEO of ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN) explains: "We shape our solutions exactly to the needs of our partners and their customers. With the ecosystem developed over the last ten years we enable, consult, and support the channel. On top of our extensive product portfolio, we can tap into the overall ALSO capabilities, cherry-picking the best from all business models, services and platforms for a specific project. Especially with the constant rise of remote - whether it is in businesses, schools, administration or areas like healthcare, our Solutions expertise can offer a valuable contribution supporting the resellers."