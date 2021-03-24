NEW YORK, NY, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of CBD & CBG infused Supplement chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant), additional product offerings, as well as an ongoing Pharmaceutical Development initiative, today announced that it has expanded its pet treats product offerings to 3 distinct Stock-Keeping Units (“SKUs”). These SKUs are as follows: Peanut Butter Flavor dog treats / infused with 5mg CBD (MSRP: $24.99 per bag), Apple Flavor dog treats / all-natural flavor (MSRP: $14.99 per bag), and Butternut Squash Flavor dog treats / fortified with calcium (MSRP: $14.99 per bag). Each bag of Tauri-Pet dog treats contains 30 treats (net weight: 4 oz.).

This expansion is the result of substantial levels of interest in this product line, exhibited by a number of prospective customers. The Company believes that the pet treat segment represents a potentially lucrative niche market opportunity. And the Company is confident that the commercial launch of its Tauri-Pet product line will help drive revenue growth for the remainder of calendar year 2021 and beyond.

Lastly the Company is in the process of registering Trademark(s) for its Tauri-Pet product line, with both the United States Patent & Trademark Office (“USPTO”) and the European Union Intellectual Property Office (“EUIPO”).

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives. The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment. The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is Kosher certified, Halal certified, and Vegan Formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate), (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Peach-Lemon, Black Currant) & (Vitamin C + Zinc “Immune Booster” Flavor: Pear Bellini). The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at http://www.tauriga.com