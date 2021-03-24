 

DGAP-DD Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

24.03.2021 / 16:46
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Ramon Antonio
Last name(s): Mirt Alvarado

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
L47NHHI0Z9X22DV46U41 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005200000

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
77.1968 EUR 11579.52 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
77.1968 EUR 11579.5200 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-03-19; UTC+4

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
Unnastraße 48
20245 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.Beiersdorf.com

 
