 

Steve Zabel and Kyle Bellnap Join Idaho First Bank Team

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.03.2021, 17:05  |  29   |   |   

BOISE, Idaho, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Idaho First Bank (the “Bank”) (OTC: IDFB) announced today that Steve Zabel will be joining the team as Senior Vice President (SVP), Area Market Leader (AML) for the Boise market. His role will incorporate leadership and management of all Boise market responsibilities including lending and branch strategy, operations and market expansion.

Steve Zabel began his banking career with the Bank in 2006 when CEO Greg Lovell recognized his talent in the industry. After leaving for a short amount of time to gain experience within a larger financial institution, Steve felt the time was right to take his now expanded banking and credit knowledge one step further while returning to his community banking roots. As a long-term resident of Idaho, Steve is an active member in the community and has served board member roles with the BSU Alumni Association and Alzheimer’s Association.

"I'm excited to have the opportunity to build on the momentum that IFB has seen over these past couple of years. With a team like the one in the Boise market to work alongside, I’m looking forward to being part of the growth, expansion and continued success that Idaho First Bank has been experiencing," stated Steve Zabel, SVP, Boise Area Market Leader of Idaho First Bank.

As a continued move to expand throughout the market with the best talent, Idaho First Bank is excited to bring Kyle Bellnap on board as Vice President (VP), Commercial Relationship Manager. Kyle will serve as an active business leader and advisor for the lending and cash management departments and will be responsible for cultivating financial relationships and supporting the business leaders. Kyle previously founded and managed his own loan production office from the ground up, specializing in construction loans along with commercial and industrial lending.

“We’re very excited to welcome back Steve Zabel and introduce Kyle Bellnap to our growing branch in Boise,” stated Todd Cooper, President of Idaho First Bank. “Their background, expertise, and active community involvement make them the perfect fit to lead and grow our lending and cash management teams by serving the small businesses that make the Boise community so great.”

About Idaho First Bank
Idaho First Bank (IFB) is a full-service state-chartered community bank established in October 2005 and headquartered in McCall, Idaho. Known for its People First, Community First, Idaho First motto, IFB serves the greater southwest Idaho communities with five additional branches located in New Meadows, Eagle, Ketchum, Nampa and Boise. Idaho First Bank is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, visit us at www.idahofirstbank.com

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (“PSLRA”). Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic conditions, the regulatory environment, loan concentrations, vendors, employees, technology, competition, and interest rates. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Idaho First Bank has no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements after the date of this release. This statement is included for the express purpose of invoking PSLRA’s safe harbor provisions.

CONTACT
Stacey Divine
Chief Marketing Officer
Idaho First Bank
208-634-1000
sdivine@idahofirstbank.com


Idaho First Bank Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Steve Zabel and Kyle Bellnap Join Idaho First Bank Team BOISE, Idaho, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Idaho First Bank (the “Bank”) (OTC: IDFB) announced today that Steve Zabel will be joining the team as Senior Vice President (SVP), Area Market Leader (AML) for the Boise market. His role will …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Valneva Publishes its FY 2020 Audited Consolidated Financial Statements
Vow ASA: Mandatory notification of trade by primary insiders and close associates
Bitfarms Announces Installed Hashrate of 1.2 EH/s and Provides Corporate Updates
QMX Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Arrangement With Eldorado
Euro Manganese gibt Privatplatzierung bekannt, um die Entwicklung von hochreinen Manganprodukten zu ...
Global Eagle Successfully Completes Sale to Investor Group and Operations Emerge from Restructuring ...
Monument Appoints Chris Leighton to Interim CFO
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin