FT Portfolios Canada Co. Announces Cash Distribution for Its Exchange Traded Funds

TSX Symbols – FUD/FUD.A, FDE/FDE.A, FSL/FSL.A, EUR/EUR.A, ETP/ETP.A, FTB, FHG/FHG.F, FDL, SKYY, FST/FST.A, BLCK

TORONTO, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FT Portfolios Canada Co. is pleased to announce cash distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the month ending March 31, 2021.



The cash distributions are payable on April 8, 2021 to Unitholders of record on March 31, 2021 with an ex-dividend date of March 30, 2021.