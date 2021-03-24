 

FT Portfolios Canada Co. Announces Cash Distribution for Its Exchange Traded Funds

TSX Symbols – FUD/FUD.A, FDE/FDE.A, FSL/FSL.A, EUR/EUR.A, ETP/ETP.A, FTB, FHG/FHG.F, FDL, SKYY, FST/FST.A, BLCK

TORONTO, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FT Portfolios Canada Co. is pleased to announce cash distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the month ending March 31, 2021.

The cash distributions are payable on April 8, 2021 to Unitholders of record on March 31, 2021 with an ex-dividend date of March 30, 2021.

Details for the per unit distribution amounts are shown below:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Cash Distribution
Amount
First Trust Value Line Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) FUD $0.0450
FUD.A $0.0200
First Trust AlphaDEX Emerging Market Dividend ETF (CAD-Hedged) FDE $0.0250
FDE.A $0.0150
First Trust Senior Loan ETF (CAD-Hedged) FSL $0.0450
FSL.A $0.0400
First Trust AlphaDEX European Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) EUR $0.0300
EUR.A $0.0250
First Trust Global Risk Managed Income Index ETF ETP $0.0450
ETP.A $0.0350
First Trust Tactical Bond Index ETF FTB $0.0450
First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders ETF (CAD‐Hedged)
(formerly First Trust Dorsey Wright U.S. Sector Rotation Index ETF
(CAD‐Hedged) 		FDL $0.2200
First Trust AlphaDEX U.S. Industrials Sector Index ETF FHG $0.0425
FHG.F $0.0300
First Trust Cloud Computing ETF
(formerly First Trust AlphaDEX U.S. Utilities Sector Index ETF) 		SKYY $0.0200
First Trust Canadian Capital Strength ETF FST $0.2100
FST.A $0.1000
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction and Process ETF BLCK $0.0500

For further information, please contact: FT Portfolios Canada Co.
416-865-8065/877-622-5552

 




