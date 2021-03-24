FT Portfolios Canada Co. Announces Cash Distribution for Its Exchange Traded Funds
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 24.03.2021, 17:03 | 20 | 0 |
TSX Symbols – FUD/FUD.A, FDE/FDE.A, FSL/FSL.A, EUR/EUR.A, ETP/ETP.A, FTB, FHG/FHG.F, FDL, SKYY, FST/FST.A, BLCK
TORONTO, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FT Portfolios Canada Co. is pleased to announce cash distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the month
ending March 31, 2021.
The cash distributions are payable on April 8, 2021 to Unitholders of record on March 31, 2021 with an ex-dividend date of March 30, 2021.
Details for the per unit distribution amounts are shown below:
|Fund Name
|Fund Ticker
|
Cash Distribution
Amount
|First Trust Value Line Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|FUD
|$0.0450
|FUD.A
|$0.0200
|First Trust AlphaDEX Emerging Market Dividend ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|FDE
|$0.0250
|FDE.A
|$0.0150
|First Trust Senior Loan ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|FSL
|$0.0450
|FSL.A
|$0.0400
|First Trust AlphaDEX European Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|EUR
|$0.0300
|EUR.A
|$0.0250
|First Trust Global Risk Managed Income Index ETF
|ETP
|$0.0450
|ETP.A
|$0.0350
|First Trust Tactical Bond Index ETF
|FTB
|$0.0450
|
First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders ETF (CAD‐Hedged)
(formerly First Trust Dorsey Wright U.S. Sector Rotation Index ETF
(CAD‐Hedged)
|FDL
|$0.2200
|First Trust AlphaDEX U.S. Industrials Sector Index ETF
|FHG
|$0.0425
|FHG.F
|$0.0300
|
First Trust Cloud Computing ETF
(formerly First Trust AlphaDEX U.S. Utilities Sector Index ETF)
|SKYY
|$0.0200
|First Trust Canadian Capital Strength ETF
|FST
|$0.2100
|FST.A
|$0.1000
|First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction and Process ETF
|BLCK
|$0.0500
For further information, please contact: FT Portfolios Canada Co.
416-865-8065/877-622-5552
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0