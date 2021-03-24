 

Skeljungur hf. The board of directors of Skeljungur hf. has decided to assess the advantages of future ownership of P/F Magn, Skeljungur’s subsidiary in the Faroe Islands

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.03.2021, 17:09  |  29   |   |   

The board of directors of Skeljungur hf. has made a decision to assess the advantages of future ownership of P/F Magn, Skeljungur’s subsidiary in the Faroe Islands. The internal organisation of P/F Magn will be scrutinised to evaluate whether Skeljungur’s advantages lie in external or organic growth or in selling the company, in part or in full.

Skeljungur will be advised by a corporate advisory team from Kvika Bank hf.

P/F Magn operates 11 retail and fuel outlets across the Faroe Islands, addition to operating two fuel depots and distributing fuel to corporations, contractors and fisheries operators. Magn leads the market in sales of fuel for house heating in the Faroe Islands, where most housing is heated using oil. Following the acquisition by Magn of the company P/F Demich, which specialises in environmentally sound house heating solutions, Magn will be able to offer comprehensive house heating solutions regardless of the energy chosen by customers for their heating.

P/F Magn’s total income in the operating year 2020 amounted to ISK 15,560 million, while the Group total income amounted to ISK 41,203 million. P/F Magn’s EBITDA in 2020 amounted to ISK 1,509 million, while the Group EBITDA amounted to ISK 2,676 million.

Further news may be expected in the coming months.

For further information, please contact Árni Pétur Jónsson, CEO fjarfestar@skeljungur.is.

www.skeljungur.is

https://www.linkedin.com/company/skeljungur-hf/


Skeljungur hf. Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Skeljungur hf. The board of directors of Skeljungur hf. has decided to assess the advantages of future ownership of P/F Magn, Skeljungur’s subsidiary in the Faroe Islands The board of directors of Skeljungur hf. has made a decision to assess the advantages of future ownership of P/F Magn, Skeljungur’s subsidiary in the Faroe Islands. The internal organisation of P/F Magn will be scrutinised to evaluate whether …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Valneva Publishes its FY 2020 Audited Consolidated Financial Statements
Vow ASA: Mandatory notification of trade by primary insiders and close associates
Bitfarms Announces Installed Hashrate of 1.2 EH/s and Provides Corporate Updates
QMX Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Arrangement With Eldorado
Euro Manganese gibt Privatplatzierung bekannt, um die Entwicklung von hochreinen Manganprodukten zu ...
Global Eagle Successfully Completes Sale to Investor Group and Operations Emerge from Restructuring ...
Monument Appoints Chris Leighton to Interim CFO
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.03.21
Skeljungur hf.: Major shareholder announcement - Strengur hf.
05.03.21
Skeljungur hf.: Reduction of share capital
04.03.21
Skeljungur hf.: Results of Skeljungur´s AGM 2021
02.03.21
Skeljungur hf.: AGM March 4, 2021 - Candidates to the Board of Directors and Nomination Committee of Skeljungur and claim for a multiplication election
26.02.21
Skeljungur hf.: Restructuring and organizational changes at Skeljungur