 

QuTech Semiconductor qubits scale in two dimensions

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
24.03.2021, 17:15  |  15   |   |   

DELFT, Netherlands, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The heart of any computer, its central processing unit, is built using semiconductor technology, which is capable of putting billions of transistors onto a single chip. Now, researchers from the group of Menno Veldhorst at QuTech, a collaboration between TU Delft and TNO, have shown that this technology can be used to build a two-dimensional array of qubits to function as a quantum processor. Their work, a crucial milestone for scalable quantum technology, was published today in Nature.

Quantum computers have the potential to solve problems that are impossible to address with classical computers. Whereas current quantum devices hold tens of qubits – the basic building block of quantum technology – a future universal quantum computer capable of running any quantum algorithm will likely consist of millions to billions of qubits. Quantum dot qubits hold the promise to be a scalable approach as they can be defined using standard semiconductor manufacturing techniques. Veldhorst: "By putting four such qubits in a two-by-two grid, demonstrating universal control over all qubits, and operating a quantum circuit that entangles all qubits, we have made an important step forward in realizing a scalable approach for quantum computation."

An entire quantum processor

Electrons trapped in quantum dots, semiconductor structures of only a few tens of nanometres in size, have been studied for more than two decades as a platform for quantum information. Despite all promises, scaling beyond two-qubit logic has remained elusive. To break this barrier, the groups of Menno Veldhorst and Giordano Scappucci decided to take an entirely different approach and started to work with holes (i.e. missing electrons) in germanium. Using this approach, the same electrodes needed to define the qubits could also be used to control and entangle them. "No large additional structures have to be added next to each qubit such that our qubits are almost identical to the transistors in a computer chip," says Nico Hendrickx, graduate student in the group of Menno Veldhorst and first author of the article. "Furthermore, we have obtained excellent control and can couple qubits at will, allowing us to program one, two, three, and four-qubit gates, promising highly compact quantum circuits."

2D is key

After successfully creating the first germanium quantum dot qubit in 2019, the number of qubits on their chips has doubled every year. "Four qubits by no means makes a universal quantum computer, of course," Veldhorst says. "But by putting the qubits in a two-by-two grid we now know how to control and couple qubits along different directions." Any realistic architecture for integrating large numbers of qubits requires them to be interconnected along two dimensions.

Germanium as a highly versatile platform

Demonstrating four-qubit logic in germanium defines the state-of-the-art for the field of quantum dots and marks an important step toward dense, and extended, two-dimensional semiconductor qubit grids. Next to its compatibility with advanced semiconductor manufacturing, germanium is also a highly versatile material. It has exciting physics properties such as spin-orbit coupling and it can make contact to materials like superconductors. Germanium is therefore considered as an excellent platform in several quantum technologies. Veldhorst: "Now that we know how to manufacture germanium and operate an array of qubits, the germanium quantum information route can truly begin."

Video: panel discussion with science writer Martijn van Calmthout
A panel discussion about the breakthrough, with science writer Martijn van Calmthout, will be available on the QuTech website from 24 March at 17:00 (CET):
https://qutech.nl/2021/03/24/semiconductor-qubits-scale-in-two-dimensions/

Publication
 A four-qubit germanium quantum processor
DOI 10.1038/s41586-021-03332-6
N. W. Hendrickx, W. I. L. Lawrie, M. Russ, F. van Riggelen, S. L. de Snoo, R. N. Schouten, A. Sammak, G. Scappucci, M. Veldhorst
https://dx.doi.org/10.1038/s41586-021-03332-6

Funding
 The research is supported by NWO, the Netherlands organisation for scientific research.

Images
 Photo material and a schematic of the quantum processor are available on the QuTech website from 24 March at 17:00 (CET):
https://qutech.nl/2021/03/24/semiconductor-qubits-scale-in-two-dimensions/

Contact:

Menno Veldhorst, M.Veldhorst@tudelft.nl



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

QuTech Semiconductor qubits scale in two dimensions DELFT, Netherlands, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The heart of any computer, its central processing unit, is built using semiconductor technology, which is capable of putting billions of transistors onto a single chip. Now, researchers from the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Market Landscape Set to Witness Growth at a CAGR of 10% for the ...
Lucara Announces Senior Secured Project Finance Facility Mandate for the Underground Expansion of ...
St. James Gold Corp. Announces Appointment of Stewart A. Jackson, PhD. to the Management Team and ...
Clinicians concerned over potential 'ticking timebomb' of cancer patients and 'significant' waiting ...
Eight Manga Artists' Works Exhibited at Kansai Airport Starting March 20
Adults with obesity treated with semaglutide 2.4 mg achieved and maintained a significant amount of ...
Cleaner, Clearer Pool and Spa Water
BATTEN Girls, Japanese girls group, releases a video on the traditional art stage which used ...
Emakina Group Annual Results 2020: continued growth, improved margins
SDRL - Seadrill New Finance Limited Announces Extension of Forbearance Agreement
Titel
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
Gold Prices Hold Steady Amidst Burgeoning Manufacturing Activity
Crypto.com Launching NFT Platform With Exclusive Content From Aston Martin Cognizant Formula OneTM, ...
IBM Launches Fourth Annual Call for Code Global Challenge to Tackle Existential Threat of Climate ...
Supply Chain Innovation and Tech Breakthroughs Set to Repair Broken PPE Pipeline
Catalyst Welcomes Accenture CEO Julie Sweet As New Board Chair
Increasing Support Could Boost the Mobile Gaming Industry
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Nobu Hotel and Restaurant to open in Elbtower Hamburg, Germany with SIGNA Real Estate
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021 (1) 
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area