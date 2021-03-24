U. S. Steel Confirms Major Near-Term Expansion of Sustainability Commitments at Ceres 2021

The lead panelist for U. S. Steel was Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy and Development Officer Richard L. Fruehauf who reiterated the company’s commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions intensity. He further highlighted major technological advances, producing some of the most advanced high strength steels at the company’s LEED certified Big River Steel subsidiary.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) today announced its enhanced commitment to sustainable practices and the 2021 introduction of a new sustainable steel product line, verdeX. These commitments were confirmed during the company’s leadership presence on the sustainable steel panel of the Ceres Conference 2021: Transform Tomorrow Today.

“We know that the urgency of the climate crisis requires more from all of us,” U. S. Steel President and Chief Executive Officer David B. Burritt emphasized in a special message viewable at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yC3tt44YtOs. “So, we’re changing our portfolio of steelmaking technologies. Creating something new, steels that are best for our customers and best for our planet. Together we can build a sustainable future.”

Also during the panel discussion, U. S. Steel Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Kenneth E. Jaycox unveiled the company's new sustainable steel product line, verdeX. U. S. Steel is now capable of producing some of the most advanced high strength steels with only a quarter of the carbon dioxide emissions previously required. The company is now partnering with customers to introduce U. S. Steel's verdeX line of sustainable steel, so they can offer even more sustainable products to consumers. Information on verdeX can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/NcyK_uFqNQg. Additional detail will be provided at www.ussteel.com in the coming weeks.

Founded in 1901, the United States Steel Corporation is a Fortune 250 company and a leading steel producer. Together with its subsidiary Big River Steel and an unwavering focus on safety, the company’s customer-centric Best of Both℠ world-competitive integrated and mini mill technology strategy is advancing a more secure, sustainable future for U. S. Steel and its stakeholders. With a renewed emphasis on innovation, U. S. Steel serves the automotive, construction, appliance, energy, containers, and packaging industries with high value-added steel products such as U. S. Steel’s proprietary XG3 advanced high-strength steel. The company also maintains competitively advantaged iron ore production and has an annual raw steelmaking capability of 26.2 million net tons. U. S. Steel is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with world-class operations across the United States and in Central Europe. For more information, please visit www.ussteel.com.