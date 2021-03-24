GCC Announces Corporate Name Change

Luis Carlos Arias, GCC’s Chief Financial Officer, commented: “We changed the name to GCC to better reflect our 2025 vision: to be the best cement company in North America with the proper balance of people, profit and the planet. It unifies our brand in multiple countries, mirrors the stock ticker and reflects how the market best knows us.” Luis Carlos continued, “I wish to thank our shareholders for supporting and approving our new corporate name; we are now an organization with a new name and renewed vision.”

CHIHUAHUA, Mexico, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua, S.A.B. de C.V., or GCC, (BMV: GCC*, or “the Company”), a leading producer of cement and concrete in the United States and Mexico, today announced that it has changed its corporate name to GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. The name change was approved by shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting yesterday.

No further action is required to be taken by shareholders with respect to the corporate name change. The Company will now proceed to make the necessary changes with the corresponding authorities and will trade uninterrupted under the ticker GCC* on the Mexican stock exchanges, the number of outstanding shares remains the same.

About GCC

GCC is a leading supplier and producer of cement, concrete, aggregates, and construction‐related services in the United States, Mexico and Canada, with an annual cement production capacity of 5.8 million metric tons. Founded in 1941, the Company’s shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GCC*.

