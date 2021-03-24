 

GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC.’S ISSUER COMPANY RELATED ACTION NOTIFCATION SUBMITTED TO FINRA

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.03.2021, 17:19  |  24   |   |   

New York, New York, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (GTII: OTCQB) Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (“GTII” or the “Company”), www.gtii-us.com, a Nevada Corporation, having previously disclosed the approval of a dividend in the form of a warrant to be offered to its shareholders of record as of April 1, 2021, submitted the related Issuer Company Related Action Notification to FINRA. 

GTII’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. David Reichman stated, “Our team worked tirelessly to put the plan into action by executing a Warrant Agreement that we believe gives our loyal shareholders an opportunity to take advantage of our rapid expansion, as we continue to execute our business plan”.

About Global Tech Industries Group, Inc.: GTII is a publicly traded company incorporated in the state of Nevada, specializing in the pursuit of acquiring new and innovative technologies.

Please follow our company at: www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GTII

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release may contain forward looking statements that are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including but not limited to the risk that we will not be able to find and acquire businesses and assets that will enable us to become profitable. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company's most recent SEC filings. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our development stage, noting that there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. New lines of business may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s), the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time.

Blaine Riley – br@intlmonetary.com
International Monetary
620 Newport Center Drive, #1100
Newport Beach, CA 92660
949.200.4601

www.gtii-us.com
www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GTII


Global Tech Industries Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC.’S ISSUER COMPANY RELATED ACTION NOTIFCATION SUBMITTED TO FINRA New York, New York, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - (GTII: OTCQB) Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (“GTII” or the “Company”), www.gtii-us.com, a Nevada Corporation, having previously disclosed the approval of a dividend in the form of a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Valneva Publishes its FY 2020 Audited Consolidated Financial Statements
Vow ASA: Mandatory notification of trade by primary insiders and close associates
Bitfarms Announces Installed Hashrate of 1.2 EH/s and Provides Corporate Updates
QMX Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Arrangement With Eldorado
Euro Manganese gibt Privatplatzierung bekannt, um die Entwicklung von hochreinen Manganprodukten zu ...
Global Eagle Successfully Completes Sale to Investor Group and Operations Emerge from Restructuring ...
Monument Appoints Chris Leighton to Interim CFO
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.03.21
GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES THE OFFERING OF WARRANTS TO PURCHASE THE COMPANY’S COMMON STOCK
17.03.21
GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES APPROVAL BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO PROCEED WITH A DIVIDEND CONSISTING OF WARRANTS TO PURCHASE THE COMPANY’S COMMON STOCK
10.03.21
GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES AUTHORIZATION BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO EVALUATE DIVIDEND CONSISTING OF WARRANTS TO PURCHASE THE COMPANY’S COMMON STOCK
08.03.21
GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC., AND JABBER TELECOM, INC. EXECUTE NONBINDING LETTER OF INTENT
02.03.21
GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC., AND GOLD TRANSACTIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC. EXECUTE STOCK PURCHASE AGREEMENT
26.02.21
GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC. RETIRES GENEVA ROTH REMARK HOLDINGS, INC. CONVERTIBLE DEBT.