Key information relating to the cash dividend to by paid by Aker ASA
OSLO, Norway, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA's Board of Directors has decided to propose to the General Meeting on April 28, 2021, an ordinary dividend of NOK 11.75 per share for the fiscal year 2020, and that the General Meeting authorizes the Board to adopt an additional dividend during 2021 based on the 2020 annual accounts.
Dividend amount: NOK 11.75 per share
Declared currency: NOK
Last day including right: 28 April 2021
Ex-date: 29 April 2021
Record Date: 30 April 2021
Payment date: On or about 7 May 2021
Approval date: 28 April 2021
For further information, please contact:
Christina Chappell Glenn
Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
christina.glenn@akerasa.com
+47 90 53 27 74
Media contact:
Atle Kigen
Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs
atle.kigen@akerasa.com
+47 90 78 48 78
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
