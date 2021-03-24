 

Median Technologies Launches a Capital Increase via a Private Placement

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.03.2021, 17:40  |  106   |   |   

Regulatory News:

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA AND JAPAN

This press release does not constitute and cannot be considered to constitute a public offering, an offer for subscription, an offer for sale or a solicitation of interest with a view to making a public offering of securities in any country whatsoever.

Median Technologies (Paris:ALMDT) (Euronext Growth – ALMDT) announced today the launch of a capital increase through a private placement via an accelerated book-building, according to article L.411-2, 1° of the French Monetary and Financial Code for an amount of approximately 20 million euros. In the event of exceeding demand from investors in the context of the private placement, Median Technologies reserves the right to increase the amount raised, within the limit of 20% of the share capital.

This fundraising is intended to enable the Company to finance its activities and to fulfill its obligation related to the contractual commitments with the European Investment Bank (EIB).

The net proceeds from the capital increase are intended primarily to contribute towards financing the development of the iBiopsy Company’s activity, specifically the clinical validations on lung cancer, primary liver cancer, and NASH indications, as well as aspects related to regulatory and marketing strategies. The funds can also be used for any project which would accelerate Median’s growth.

The operation consists in a private placement, in accordance with articles L.225-136 of the French Commercial Code and L.411-2, 1° of the French Monetary and Financial Code, and will be carried out with a waiver of preferential subscription rights. In accordance with the 19th resolution of the General Shareholders’ Meeting dated June 19, 2020, the number of new shares will be limited to a maximum of 20% of the Company’s share capital and the issue price for the new shares will be set in accordance with said resolution.

The offering is reserved, in Europe (including in France), to “qualified investors”, as that term is defined in Article 2(e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of June 14, 2017, and, in the United States, to “Qualified Institutional Buyers” within the meaning of Rule 144A under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the “Securities Act“) or “Institutional Accredited Investors” within the meaning of Regulation D under the Securities Act, in reliance on an exemption from registration provided in the Securities Act.

