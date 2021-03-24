 

SMART Modular Expands ME2 SATA SSD Product Family

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.03.2021, 17:31  |  30   |   |   

SMART Modular Technologies, a subsidiary of SMART Global Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq: SGH), has expanded its DuraFlash ME2 SATA SSD product family with the addition of M.2 2242 SATA, mSATA (MO-300A) and Slim SATA (MO-297A) that complement the current M.2 2280 and 2.5” SSD form factors in SMART’s DuraFlash portfolio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210324005772/en/

The new ME2 SATA SSD DuraFlash product line from SMART Modular is ideal for embedded computing, transportation, medical and industrial applications that require either smaller or legacy SSD form factors. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new ME2 SATA SSD DuraFlash product line from SMART Modular is ideal for embedded computing, transportation, medical and industrial applications that require either smaller or legacy SSD form factors. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new ME2 SATA SSD form factors are ideal for embedded computing, transportation, medical and industrial applications that require either smaller or legacy SSD form factors. Built with Triple-Level Cell (TLC) 3D NAND technology, they are available in both commercial (0 °C to 70 °C) and industrial (-40 °C to 85 °C) operating temperatures. The ME2 family SSDs provide enhanced reliability by incorporating advanced LDPC (Low Density Parity Check) error detection and correction, plus end-to-end data path protection ensuring extremely high data integrity and reliability.

All three SSDs feature SMART Modular’s proprietary NVMSentry firmware that combines features for both customization and/or optimized product performance. For example, the firmware algorithm is adjustable in order to tailor performance to meet specific application needs, plus there are add-on proprietary features available to customers, including enhanced secure erase and customized functions.

For a complete list of the NVMSentry advantages, visit the SMART Modular website.

SMART Modular’s Flash Product Director, Victor Tsai, explains the reason behind this product expansion: “By expanding the ME2 product line we’re able to give our customers a full portfolio of SATA products with these enhanced features. Plus, it provides a broader choice of products for our customers across a wider, more sophisticated degree of market applications.”

All three of these new products are offered in a variety of capacities. The M.2 2242 is available in capacities from 240GB to 960GB and up to 560MB/s Read and to 500MB/s Write. The mSATA and Slim SATA are available in capacities from 240GB to 1920GB and up to 560MB/s Read and 520MB/s Write.

For more information on these new DDR5 modules, contact SMART Modular’s Sales Team or send a request to info@smartm.com.

*DuraMemory, DuraFlash and NVM Sentry are trademarks of SMART Modular Technologies, Inc.

About SMART Modular Technologies, Inc.

Serving the specialty memory industry for more than 30 years, SMART Modular is a global leader in memory modules, solid-state storage products and high-performance computing. Critical to electronic devices, SMART Modular has developed a comprehensive product line comprised of DRAM, hybrid memory, Flash and storage technologies across various form factors that are available in standard, custom and ruggedized versions where high performance and high capacity are critical.

SMART Modular collaborates closely with its global OEM customers with a strong focus on extensive customer-specific designs, technical support and value-added testing services. Throughout the design process and across multiple platforms, SMART Modular creates solutions for demanding applications with differentiated requirements.

SMART Modular is a pioneer in secure, ruggedized solid-state drives (SSDs). Additional attributes such as encryption, secure data elimination and write-protect features are incorporated providing highly secure storage for military, aerospace and industrial markets.

SMART Global Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SMART Modular Expands ME2 SATA SSD Product Family SMART Modular Technologies, a subsidiary of SMART Global Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq: SGH), has expanded its DuraFlash ME2 SATA SSD product family with the addition of M.2 2242 SATA, mSATA (MO-300A) and Slim SATA (MO-297A) that complement the current …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Announces ‘IDM 2.0’ Strategy for Manufacturing, Innovation and Product ...
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
ICL to Acquire South American Plant Nutrition Business from Compass Minerals
Second Sight Medical Products Announces $27.9 Million Private Placement of Common Stock
MP Materials Announces Pricing of $600 Million Green Convertible Senior Notes Offering
UpHealth Appoints Jay Jennings as its CAO
Elastic Introduces New Capabilities to Help Customers Derive Value From All Their Data - ...
AVEO Announces Pricing of $48.0 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Wells Fargo Enters Agreement with Computershare to Sell Wells Fargo Corporate Trust Services
Titel
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Sangamo Announces EMA Releases Details Supporting Orphan Designation for BIVV003 for the Treatment ...
Maxar Technologies Announces Sale of $400 Million of Common Stock
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:05 Uhr
SMART Global Holdings to Host Virtual Analyst Day on April 20
23.03.21
SMART Global Holdings to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings on April 6
12.03.21
SMART Global Holdings Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
08.03.21
SMART Global Holdings Appoints Thierry Pellegrino President of Specialty Computing Business
05.03.21
SMART Global Holdings Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) in Connection with Cree LED Acquisition
01.03.21
SMART Global Holdings Completes the Acquisition of Cree LED
24.02.21
SMART Modular Launches DDR5 Module Family