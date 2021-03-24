Director/PDMR Shareholding
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
David Ledwidge
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer
b)
Initial Notification Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Irish Continental Group plc
b)
LEI
635400FQKB6QXERQOC74
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been
conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code
ICG Unit
ISIN : IE00BLP58571
b)
Nature of the transaction
Vesting and exercise of 2018 awards under the terms of the Irish Continental Group plc Performance Share Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
€0.065 19,210
d)
Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
24 March 2021
f)
Place of the transaction
Dublin, Ireland
g)
Additional Information
