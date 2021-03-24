Transaction in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights

Octopus Titan VCT plc announces that on 24 March 2021 the Company purchased for cancellation 6,567,998 Ordinary shares at a price of 92.7p per share.

Purchase of own securities and total voting rights

Following this transaction, the issued share capital of the Company is now 1,068,456,100 Ordinary shares with a nominal value of 10p each, with voting rights.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Katherine Fyfe

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

020 7710 2800