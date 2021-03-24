Transaction in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights
Octopus Titan VCT plc (“Company”)
24 March 2021
Purchase of own securities and total voting rights
Octopus Titan VCT plc announces that on 24 March 2021 the Company purchased for cancellation 6,567,998 Ordinary shares at a price of 92.7p per share.
Katherine Fyfe
Following this transaction, the issued share capital of the Company is now 1,068,456,100 Ordinary shares with a nominal value of 10p each, with voting rights.
For further enquiries, please contact:
Katherine Fyfe
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
020 7710 2800
