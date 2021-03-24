Eimskip‘s Annual General Meeting will be held Thursday 25 March on 16:00 GMT.

The Annual General Meeting will not be held at Grand Hotel Reykjavik as previously announced, but will be webcasted live in Icelandic on www.eimskip.com/investors in the same manner as the AGM in 2020. A link will be provided before the meeting commences and a recording of the meeting will be available on the company’s IR site after the meeting.