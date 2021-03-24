 

Director/PDMR Shareholding

24.03.2021   

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 
 [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

  a) Name Andrew Sheen

   

  2 Reason for the notification

  a) Position/status

 

  PDMR / Managing Director – Ferries Division b) Initial Notification Amendment

  Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name

  Irish Continental Group plc b) LEI 635400FQKB6QXERQOC74

  4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial  instrument,
type  of
instrument
Identification code ICG Unit

 

ISIN : IE00BLP58571 b) Nature of the transaction   Vesting and exercise of 2018 awards under the terms of the Irish Continental Group plc Performance Share Plan

  c) Price(s) and volume(s)  

Price(s)                                        Volume(s)
€0.065                                            23,970  

 

  d) Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 24 March 2021

  f) Place of the transaction Dublin, Ireland

  g) Additional Information  
Wertpapier


