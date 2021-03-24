Director/PDMR Shareholding

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated





a) Name Andrew Sheen











2 Reason for the notification





a) Position/status







PDMR / Managing Director – Ferries Division

b) Initial Notification Amendment



Initial Notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name



Irish Continental Group plc

b) LEI 635400FQKB6QXERQOC74





4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code ICG Unit







ISIN : IE00BLP58571

b) Nature of the transaction Vesting and exercise of 2018 awards under the terms of the Irish Continental Group plc Performance Share Plan





c) Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s)

€0.065 23,970









d) Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price N/A

e) Date of the transaction 24 March 2021





f) Place of the transaction Dublin, Ireland





g) Additional Information

