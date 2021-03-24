 

Leading Japanese Developer of Keyless Car Apps Deploys Verimatrix Cybersecurity

Verimatrix, (Paris:VMX) (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced that Tokyo-based DNP (TYO: 7912) integrated Verimatrix cybersecurity technology inside its Digital Key Platform for car manufacturers and their associated keyless apps.

Looking to create a foundational level of security and trust between a vehicle, its owner and mobile app, DNP’s secure SDK for customers and partners integrated Verimatrix Whitebox solution to minimize any potential entry points for cybercriminals. Through automated and self-defending security that’s injected directly into apps, Verimatrix arms the 145 year-old company with proven and trusted technology that helps prevent hackers from successfully analyzing and modifying code.

A spokesperson for the IoT Security Department of DNP provided the following comments: “Through an extensive evaluation process, we determined that Verimatrix Whitebox provides us with the most advanced security and most flexible solution for the protection of our secure SDK’s for keyless car apps. Verimatrix has actively and flexibly supported our project and extensive requirements through the entire process and we’re pleased with their ongoing support during our rollout with our partners.”

Verimatrix’s Whitebox effectively dissolves cryptographic keys into the code itself and obscures algorithms to keep critical applications and data safe – even if a hacker has complete access to the device on which the algorithms are executing. Whitebox also provides DNP with:

  • Strong protection for cryptographic keys
  • Graphical design of their implementation via a GUI tool
  • Local creation of their own secure keys
  • Compliance with stringent code size, performance and security requirements

“It’s an especially crucial need for apps connected to something as integral as a car to be hardened and secured,” said Asaf Ashkenazi, Chief Operating Officer at Verimatrix. “Whitebox’s lengthy track record of success provides confidence for organizations such as DNP that must meet stringent automaker requirements. DNP’s deployment is one of the latest examples of Verimatrix’s increased presence inside the latest innovations spawned by today’s ultra-connected world. We’re pleased to stand as a forward-thinking leader in efficient, proven cybersecurity technology.”

For more information on Verimatrix’s connected car cybersecurity solutions, visit www.verimatrix.com/markets/automotive.

About Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd (DNP)
 DNP is one of the largest comprehensive printing companies in the world. We provide a variety of products and services in a wide range of business fields to consumers and some 30,000 corporate clients in Japan and around the globe. DNP's main strengths are the printing and information technologies that it has cultivated since its founding in 1876. The company has developed many products in which it holds the world's largest market share. In the future, we will continue to create new value by combining our printing and information strengths to contribute to the resolution of problems confronting consumers and society at large. Visit www.dnp.co.jp/eng.

About Verimatrix
 Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. To learn more, visit www.verimatrix.com.

