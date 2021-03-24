Montrouge, 24th March 2021

Availability of Crédit Agricole S.A.’s 2020 Universal Registration Document and Annual Financial Report

Crédit Agricole S.A. informs the public that the French and English versions of its 2020 Universal Registration Document and Annual Financial Report have been registered with the French Financial Market Authority (AMF) on March 24, 2021, under number D.21-0184.



These documents are available on the website of Crédit Agricole S.A. at the following addresses: