CREDIT AGRICOLE SA Availability of Crédit Agricole S.A.’s 2020 Universal Registration Document and Annual Financial Report
Montrouge, 24th March 2021
Availability of Crédit Agricole S.A.’s 2020 Universal Registration Document and Annual Financial Report
Crédit Agricole S.A. informs the public that the French and English versions of its 2020 Universal Registration Document and Annual Financial Report have been registered with the French Financial
Market Authority (AMF) on March 24, 2021, under number D.21-0184.
These documents are available on the website of Crédit Agricole S.A. at the following addresses:
- https://www.credit-agricole.com/en/finance/finance/financial-publicati ..., for the English version,
- https://www.credit-agricole.com/finance/finance/publications-financier ..., for the French version,
- as well as on the website of the AMF.
The following documents are included in the Registration Document:
- the 2020 Annual Financial Report;
- the report on corporate governance;
- the Non-Financial Performance Report.
The Universal Registration Document is available to the public free of charge under conditions provided by regulations.
Attachment
