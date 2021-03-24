Amplitude Surgical – Limited Decline in Operating Performances in H1 2020-21

Regulatory News:

Amplitude Surgical (Paris:AMPLI) (ISIN: FR0012789667, Ticker: AMPLI, eligible for PEA-PME plans) (“Amplitude” or the “Group”), leading French player on the global surgical technology market for lower-limb orthopedics, today announced its results for the first half of its 2020-21 financial year to December 31, 2020.

Olivier Jallabert, Amplitude Surgical’s CEO, commented: “In the first half of our 2020-21 financial year, Amplitude Surgical’s activity was impacted, during the second quarter, by the deterioration in the public health situation associated with COVID-19 on the majority of its markets and by the adoption of restrictions on access to operating rooms. Despite the 5.3% fall in activity at constant exchange rates, the improvement in the gross margin thanks to a positive country mix and the optimization of our production tools, combined with good cost control, enabled us to limit the decrease in EBITDA to 4.2%, at €10.8 million, and to record a Recurring Operating Profit of €2.0 million. Despite the health context, the Group continues to develop, particularly in R&D, with automation projects for surgical procedures. In addition, Amplitude Surgical remains attentive to external growth opportunities by exploring the acquisition of competitors or agents, both in France and abroad”.