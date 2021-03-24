 

Amplitude Surgical – Limited Decline in Operating Performances in H1 2020-21

Amplitude Surgical (Paris:AMPLI) (ISIN: FR0012789667, Ticker: AMPLI, eligible for PEA-PME plans) (“Amplitude” or the “Group”), leading French player on the global surgical technology market for lower-limb orthopedics, today announced its results for the first half of its 2020-21 financial year to December 31, 2020.

Olivier Jallabert, Amplitude Surgical’s CEO, commented: “In the first half of our 2020-21 financial year, Amplitude Surgical’s activity was impacted, during the second quarter, by the deterioration in the public health situation associated with COVID-19 on the majority of its markets and by the adoption of restrictions on access to operating rooms. Despite the 5.3% fall in activity at constant exchange rates, the improvement in the gross margin thanks to a positive country mix and the optimization of our production tools, combined with good cost control, enabled us to limit the decrease in EBITDA to 4.2%, at €10.8 million, and to record a Recurring Operating Profit of €2.0 million. Despite the health context, the Group continues to develop, particularly in R&D, with automation projects for surgical procedures. In addition, Amplitude Surgical remains attentive to external growth opportunities by exploring the acquisition of competitors or agents, both in France and abroad”.

Financial summary - actual exchange rates:

€m - IFRS

H1 2020-21

H1 2019-20

Δ

Sales

45,909

49,833

-7.9%

Gross margin

34,939

36,277

-3.7%

as a % of sales

76.1%

72.8%

+330 bps

Sales & Marketing costs

16,413

17,582

-6.6%

General & Administrative costs

6,225

5,161

+20.6%

Research & Development costs

1,469

2,223

