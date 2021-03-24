 

WISeKey $WKEY introduces WISe.Art, a digital certificate of authenticity — a “non-fungible token” (NFT) — that lives forever on the blockchain, unchanged and unchallengeable, as proof of buyer’s ownership

WISeKey’s cutting-edge Digital Identity already protects over 2 million luxury objects minted on the blockchain potentially represented by trusted NFTs

WISe.ART methods include the use of cutting-edge authentication microprocessors combined with identity blockchain technology, which together with on-the-ground measures can ensure the authenticity of the artwork - see video https://youtu.be/oNvhMvdchGk

Samples of WISe.ART on OpenSea NFT MarketPlace  https://opensea.io/accounts/WISeArt

Geneva, Switzerland – March 24, 2021 – WISeKey International Holding Ltd (WIHN.SIX), a Swiss based cyber security, IoT, AI platform company, today announced the launch of WISeArt, a certificate of authenticity — a “non-fungible token” (NFT) — that will live forever on the blockchain, unchanged and unchallengeable, as proof of the buyer’s ownership.

A WISeKey NFT is a unit of data on the blockchain, where each NFT represents a unique digital item, such as an artwork, audio, video, an item in video games or other forms of creative work. While digital files themselves are infinitely reproducible, NFTs representing them are traced on their underlying blockchains and provide buyers with proof of ownership.  Blockchains such as Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash and Flow, each have their own token standards to define their use of NFTs.

NFTs can be used to commodify digital creations, such as digital art, video game items, and music files. Art creators have been using NFTs to capitalize on their work through cryptographic tools, but concerns and questions remain about authorship, authenticity and who could claim sole rights over the art.

Purchasing an exclusive piece of art is always a matter of great joy and pride, but this purchase comes with the concern that the timepiece maybe stolen, the art itself may not be an original or its provenance might not be verifiable. While most high-end art collectors find it extremely difficult to stop such acts, WISeKey with its WISeArt technology, has taken steps to protect exclusive pieces of artwork. Reliable methods include the use of cutting-edge authentication microprocessors combined with identity blockchain technology, which together with on-the-ground measures can ensure the authenticity of the artwork (see video https://youtu.be/oNvhMvdchGk). Moreover, if the art is stolen, it can be traced thus making it difficult to be traded on the secondary market. This control is possible to practice because the identity of each artwork is stored on an immutable ledger in the implemented system.

