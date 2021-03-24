Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies and EDYCEM, a Concrete Subsidiary of the HERIGE Group, Sign a Partnership to Develop Low Carbon Footprint Concrete

This partnership between the two Vendée-based players is a concrete approach to developing new products to combat climate change and comply with the ambitions of the future environmental regulations (RE2020). This alliance will contribute to the development of more responsible products for the construction industry.

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (Paris:ALHGR) (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) (“ Hoffmann Green ” or the “ Company ”), a pioneer in clinker-free low-carbon cement, has signed a technical partnership contract with the HERIGE Group through its concrete subsidiary EDYCEM, for an initial period of two years, to develop the formulation of an EDYCEM concrete using Hoffmann low carbon cement.

Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, say: “We are delighted to announce the signing of a technical partnership contract with the HERIGE group, through its subsidiary EDYCEM, a Vendée-based group with the same research and innovation ambitions to decarbonize the construction sector as those of Hoffmann Green. This contract again illustrates the competitiveness of our products for manufacturing low-carbon concrete. This is the first step in the collaboration process we will undertake with the HERIGE Group to construct environmentally responsible and sustainable buildings”.

“HERIGE and its subsidiary EDYCEM are historically established in the heart of the territories, with a network of proximity anchored in the Great West of France. More than ever, their ambition is to actively participate in the evolution of the construction sector, by bringing concrete and sustainable answers to professionals in order to reduce CO 2 emissions. This 100% Vendée partnership with a company that shares the same ambitions in terms of research and innovation to decarbonize construction illustrates the eco-responsible and innovative approach of our activities” adds Benoît Hennaut, Chairman of the Executive Board of the HERIGE Group.

About Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies

Founded in 2014, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative clinker-free low-carbon cement with a substantially lower carbon footprint than traditional cement. Fully aware of the environmental emergency and the need to reconcile the construction sector, cement manufacturing and the environment, the Group believes it is at the heart of a genuine technological breakthrough based on altering cement’s composition and the creation of a heating-free and clean manufacturing process, without clinker. Hoffmann Green’s cements, currently manufactured on a first 4.0 industrial site with no kiln nor chimney in western France, address all construction sector markets and present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration in the concrete manufacturing process, higher performances than traditional cement.

About HERIGE

Founded in 1907 in L'Herbergement in the Vendée, HERIGE is focused on the building industry, through 3 areas of activity: materials trading, the concrete industry and industrial joinery. HERIGE is a multi-regional group of Vendée origin, with more than 2,300 employees. Proximity to the field is a priority, made possible thanks to its territorial coverage and decentralized organization. Mainly present in the West of France, the company cultivates its relationships of trust by standing by professionals and their worksites as well as private individuals and their projects. Attentive to the impact of its activities, the HERIGE Group has voluntarily committed itself to a policy of sustainable development for many years in order to reconcile three key factors: environmental commitment, social balance and long-term economic development. HERIGE is listed on Euronext Growth

