 

Video River Networks Signs Letter of intent to Form a Joint Venture with Lingstar Co. for Electric Vehicles Designing, Manufacturing and Distribution; and

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.03.2021, 18:25  |  113   |   |   

Video River Networks Has Appointed Ms. Perpetual Emeana and Bishop Christopher E. Milton to Board of Directors

Torrance, CA, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKT: NIHK), an Electric Vehicles and Battery Technology holding company, yesterday announced that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent to form a Joint Venture, with Lingstar Co. (“Lingstar”), a Xian, Shaanxi, China company, for the purpose of engaging in the sourcing, designing, developing, manufacturing and distribution of high-performance, affordable and fully electric vehicles in North America, Asia and Africa.

The proposed transaction calls for NIHK and Lingstar to form a new company (the “Joint Venture”, “JV”) under the Chinese law which will be qualified to transact business generally (but will focus on sourcing, designing, developing, manufacturing and distribution of high-performance, affordable and fully electric vehicles) in China, North America and West Africa. The China-based Joint-Venture will be funded initially by NIHK with a contribution enough to facilitate the processing of the business registration and obtaining all necessary licenses to conduct the business of sourcing, designing, developing, manufacturing in exchange for 51% ownership of the Joint Venture.

It also calls for NIHK to commence, as soon as possible, the selling shares of its Special Purpose Acquisition Class (SPAC) for initial $10 million.

Franklin Igwealor, CEO of Video River Networks stated, “The Lingstar JV provides an outstanding opportunity to tap from one of the fastest growing global Electric Vehicles market, China. Marrying available knowhow from China with our future US based Machine learning and Artificial Intelligence powered platform to produce superior technology Electric Vehicles at an affordable pricing. In addition, we will have new global customers from North and South America and West Africa. The need for objectivity informed our choice of Langstar Co., an Electric Vehicles trading company that has significant equity interest in three China based Electric Vehicles manufacturers was based on our need for some level of independence on the JV partner for product selection based purely on QUALITY AND AFFORDABILITY.

Seite 1 von 3


Video River Networks Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Video River Networks Signs Letter of intent to Form a Joint Venture with Lingstar Co. for Electric Vehicles Designing, Manufacturing and Distribution; and Video River Networks Has Appointed Ms. Perpetual Emeana and Bishop Christopher E. Milton to Board of Directors Torrance, CA, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKT: NIHK), an Electric Vehicles and Battery Technology …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Valneva Publishes its FY 2020 Audited Consolidated Financial Statements
Vow ASA: Mandatory notification of trade by primary insiders and close associates
Bitfarms Announces Installed Hashrate of 1.2 EH/s and Provides Corporate Updates
QMX Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Arrangement With Eldorado
Euro Manganese gibt Privatplatzierung bekannt, um die Entwicklung von hochreinen Manganprodukten zu ...
Embrace the Unexpected: Kolab Project Launches First Cannabis Concentrate with 232 Series Diamonds
Global Eagle Successfully Completes Sale to Investor Group and Operations Emerge from Restructuring ...
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin