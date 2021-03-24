Video River Networks Signs Letter of intent to Form a Joint Venture with Lingstar Co. for Electric Vehicles Designing, Manufacturing and Distribution; and

Video River Networks Has Appointed Ms. Perpetual Emeana and Bishop Christopher E. Milton to Board of Directors



Torrance, CA, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKT: NIHK), an Electric Vehicles and Battery Technology holding company, yesterday announced that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent to form a Joint Venture, with Lingstar Co. (“Lingstar”), a Xian, Shaanxi, China company, for the purpose of engaging in the sourcing, designing, developing, manufacturing and distribution of high-performance, affordable and fully electric vehicles in North America, Asia and Africa.

The proposed transaction calls for NIHK and Lingstar to form a new company (the “Joint Venture”, “JV”) under the Chinese law which will be qualified to transact business generally (but will focus on sourcing, designing, developing, manufacturing and distribution of high-performance, affordable and fully electric vehicles) in China, North America and West Africa. The China-based Joint-Venture will be funded initially by NIHK with a contribution enough to facilitate the processing of the business registration and obtaining all necessary licenses to conduct the business of sourcing, designing, developing, manufacturing in exchange for 51% ownership of the Joint Venture.

It also calls for NIHK to commence, as soon as possible, the selling shares of its Special Purpose Acquisition Class (SPAC) for initial $10 million.

Franklin Igwealor, CEO of Video River Networks stated, “The Lingstar JV provides an outstanding opportunity to tap from one of the fastest growing global Electric Vehicles market, China. Marrying available knowhow from China with our future US based Machine learning and Artificial Intelligence powered platform to produce superior technology Electric Vehicles at an affordable pricing. In addition, we will have new global customers from North and South America and West Africa. The need for objectivity informed our choice of Langstar Co., an Electric Vehicles trading company that has significant equity interest in three China based Electric Vehicles manufacturers was based on our need for some level of independence on the JV partner for product selection based purely on QUALITY AND AFFORDABILITY.