 

Appliqate’s Hybrid event company ELEV8 Dives into The Future of Digital Assets with Michael Terpin, CEO of Transform group

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.03.2021, 18:25  |  110   |   |   

Sheridan, Wyoming, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appliqate Inc. (OTC: APQT) recently acquired company, ELEV8, sits down with Michael Terpin, CEO of Transform Group and Managing Director of Transform Ventures, to discuss the Future of Digital Assets.

ELEV8’s Chairman and Co-Founder Todd Brockman caught up with Michael Terpin, the CEO of Transform Group, the leading advisory and PR firm for the blockchain industry. Terpin shared his thoughts on the current climate in the Digital asset world and what the future may hold.

On Tesla’s recent purchase of $1.5 billion in bitcoin, and plans to accept it as payment, Brockman raised the question of how the Musk Factor impacts the digital asset market. Terpin's opinion was that the impact was “Huge. It makes bitcoin more functional than gold and safe.” Tesla’s move into bitcoin represents an investment of a significant percentage of its cash in the investment. According to its most recent filing, the company had more than $19 billion in cash and cash equivalents on hand at the end of 2020.

Decentralized finance has grown from 100 million dollars in late 2019 to nearly 80 billion today. Brockman asked, “why are you so focused on defi now?” Terpin references many events that happen when other countries have debased their economies. He says that “there are a lot of people thinking it's going to happen to the United States.” In his opinion, the belief that the United States can keep printing money is foolish. It doesn't mean the dollar will disappear, but according to Terpin, he does believe it will lose “purchasing power.” Which leads to the interest in defi.

“Imagine when the rest of the world is not even interested in Bitcoin and realizes that they are able to make 10%,15%, 20% percent interest on their money,” said Michael Terpin, CEO, Transform group. Terpin is currently working on a book called “Pandoras Blocks” soon to be released. Terpins price predictions for 2021 for Bitcoin are $100,000 by end of year and Ethereum are $3,000 by end of year. Terpin further elaborated that most critics of cryptocurrencies don’t actually own them. Listen to the virtual interview at https://www.elev8con.com/digital-webinars/

Seite 1 von 3
Appliqate Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Appliqate’s Hybrid event company ELEV8 Dives into The Future of Digital Assets with Michael Terpin, CEO of Transform group Sheridan, Wyoming, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Appliqate Inc. (OTC: APQT) recently acquired company, ELEV8, sits down with Michael Terpin, CEO of Transform Group and Managing Director of Transform Ventures, to discuss the Future of Digital …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Valneva Publishes its FY 2020 Audited Consolidated Financial Statements
Vow ASA: Mandatory notification of trade by primary insiders and close associates
Bitfarms Announces Installed Hashrate of 1.2 EH/s and Provides Corporate Updates
QMX Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Arrangement With Eldorado
Euro Manganese gibt Privatplatzierung bekannt, um die Entwicklung von hochreinen Manganprodukten zu ...
Embrace the Unexpected: Kolab Project Launches First Cannabis Concentrate with 232 Series Diamonds
Global Eagle Successfully Completes Sale to Investor Group and Operations Emerge from Restructuring ...
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.03.21
Appliqate Announces the Acquisition of ELEV8, a Leading Hybrid Event Platform Serving the Digital Asset & Blockchain Community
11.03.21
Appliqate Launches Hybrid/Virtual Event & Technology Acquisition Strategy