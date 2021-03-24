 

mdf commerce becomes an AWS Public Sector Partner

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.03.2021, 18:26  |  54   |   |   

mdf commerce delivers a leading cloud-based infrastructure for its Strategic Sourcing solution BidNet Direct

MONTREAL, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF), a leader in SaaS commerce technology solutions, announced today it has obtained the AWS Public Sector Partner designation for its Strategic Sourcing solution BidNet Direct for successfully migrating to the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud. The AWS Public Sector Partner Program designation helps mdf commerce to better serve the evolving needs of clients in the public sector and is fully aligned with the company’s vision of driving innovative digital solutions in the strategic sourcing industry, such as paperless procurement processes, more user-friendly platforms and personalized online experiences.

To join the AWS Partner Network (APN), mdf commerce had to showcase unique solutions delivered to public sector partners using AWS services. This ensures that solutions provided to BidNet Direct users are secure and reliable while complying with local legislation and regulations regarding data residency and security. Migrating to the AWS cloud also boosts the Strategic Sourcing platform’s capacity to scale in the American market.

“This recognition highlights the strong commitment of mdf commerce to deliver unique requirements to meet high reliability and security standards for public sector clients across the United States. We are living in an era where reliability and security of public data are more important than ever. This AWS Public Sector Partner designation is a testament to our continuous efforts to ensure security and localized data storage through the AWS Cloud infrastructure and services,” said Camil Rousseau, Chief Technology Officer at mdf commerce.

“The AWS Public Sector Partner Program allows mdf commerce to create new opportunities and partnerships with public sector clients in a dynamic strategic sourcing environment that is more active than ever,” added Camil Rousseau.

To learn more about how BidNet Direct has improved technical competency in the public sector via AWS, click here.

About mdf commerce inc.

mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF) enables the flow of commerce by providing a broad set of SaaS solutions that optimize and accelerate commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Our platforms and services empower businesses around the world, allowing them to generate billions of dollars in transactions on an annual basis. Our strategic sourcing, unified commerce and eMarketplace platforms are supported by a strong and dedicated team of more than 600 employees based in Canada, the United States, Denmark, Ukraine and China. For more information, please visit us at mdfcommerce.com, follow us on LinkedIn or call at 1-877-677-9088.

For further information:

mdf commerce
André Leblanc
Vice President, Marketing and Public Affairs
Phone: +1 (514) 961-0882
Email: aleblanc@mdfcommerce.com


mdf commerce Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

mdf commerce becomes an AWS Public Sector Partner mdf commerce delivers a leading cloud-based infrastructure for its Strategic Sourcing solution BidNet DirectMONTREAL, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF), a leader in SaaS commerce technology solutions, announced today it …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Valneva Publishes its FY 2020 Audited Consolidated Financial Statements
Vow ASA: Mandatory notification of trade by primary insiders and close associates
Bitfarms Announces Installed Hashrate of 1.2 EH/s and Provides Corporate Updates
QMX Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Arrangement With Eldorado
Euro Manganese gibt Privatplatzierung bekannt, um die Entwicklung von hochreinen Manganprodukten zu ...
Embrace the Unexpected: Kolab Project Launches First Cannabis Concentrate with 232 Series Diamonds
Global Eagle Successfully Completes Sale to Investor Group and Operations Emerge from Restructuring ...
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.03.21
Carrus signs a strategic partnership agreement with PH Auto Glass
15.03.21
mdf commerce Announces Closing of Bought Deal Public Offering
10.03.21
mdf commerce signs five-year Strategic Sourcing renewal for its contract lifecycle management (CLM) solution with premier Alaska Native Corporation
04.03.21
mdf commerce adds enhanced collaboration features to its contract lifecycle management solution
02.03.21
mdf commerce and Contentserv join forces to deliver a seamless product data experience to customers
26.02.21
mdf commerce signs agreement with Mason Companies, Inc., US-based retailer, to provide Product Catalogue Solution for enhanced supply chain collaboration
23.02.21
mdf commerce Strategic Sourcing platform accelerates American expansion by onboarding 14 new government agencies in Rhode Island