 

Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Market Anticipated to Soar Modestly with a CAGR 7.21% During the Study Period 2018-30 in the 7MM, Estimates DelveInsight

Acute Pancreatitis, Chronic Pancreatitis, Cystic Fibrosis and Unresectable Pancreatic Cancer are assumed to play the foremost role in the development of Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI).

LAS VEGAS, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's 'Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Market' report offers detailed coverage of historical and forecasted EPI epidemiological analysis in the 7MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan) for the study period 2018-30.

Some of the vital takeaways from the Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency report: 

  • In the 7MM, the Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency prevalence (which includes Acute & Chronic Pancreatitis, Cystic Fibrosis, Pancreatic Cancer (Unresectable)) was observed to be 453,756 in 2020, with the United States accounting for the highest patient pool. Further, the EPI prevalence is expected to increase attributable to several reasons during the forecast period (2021–2030).
  • As per the estimates, 65,754; 68,776; 11,792; and 26,204 patients were affected by Acute Pancreatitis, Chronic Pancreatitis, Cystic Fibrosis, and Unresectable Pancreatic Cancer in 2020 in Japan.
  • The mainstay of Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency treatment is Pancreatic Enzyme Replacement Therapy (PERT). 
  • The FDA approved pancreatic enzyme products (PEPs) comprise Pertzye, Creon, Pancreaze, Zenpep and Viokace. 
  • The Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency market size is expected to expand owing to factors like increasing EPI prevalent population, entry of Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency emerging therapies with novel targets and attractive pricing. 
  • Anticipated launch of AzurRx BioPharma's MS1819-SD is expected to fuel the pace of EPI therapeutics market size growth. 
  • However, the EPI pipeline is narrow and only a limited number of therapies are in the pipeline offering pharmaceutical companies immense opportunity to grab the share.

Request for sample @ Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Market Insights, and Forecast

The Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency market report proffers a detailed analysis of treatment landscape, pipeline therapies, changing market landscape, individual market share of pipeline therapies, EPI market drivers, and market barriers, EPI market size during the study period 2018-30 in the 7MM).

