 

Domo Takes Embedded Analytics to The Next Level

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.03.2021, 18:45  |  52   |   |   

Today at Domopalooza, Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) introduced new capabilities that take embedded analytics to the next level by making it easy for organizations to extend the value of their data and the full power of Domo’s modern BI platform to their customers, partners and suppliers. With these new Domo Everywhere capabilities, Domo goes beyond traditional read-only dashboards, as well as its current ability to embed interactive content, to help organizations leverage an OEM-caliber, fully branded and complete analytics experience that can simplify external data sharing, monetize high-value data assets and strengthen the governance of sensitive data.

According to a recent Dresner Advisory Services market study, 89% of organizations rate embedded analytics as a critical or very important BI strategy for their business over the next two years.

“Well-implemented embedded capabilities support and promote information democracy by making it easier for more users to have greater access to these insights exactly when they need them,” said Howard Dresner, Founder and Chief Research Officer, Dresner Advisory Services. “While our research shows that most organizations are prioritizing embedded analytics for better internal data participation, Domo’s new capabilities that highlight an opportunity for organizations to innovate and drive higher BI leverage across an entire ecosystem of customers, partners and suppliers can also be extremely valuable.”

As an example, a major retailer can now use Domo Everywhere to offer new data products to its suppliers. In this case, category sales data could be made available to help suppliers understand product movement for each store or region and know how they compare across the category. With the full power of the Domo platform available, the supplier can now set alerts to be notified when their share of sales increases or decreases by a certain percentage. They can also bring their own data sets into the data fabric to understand relationships between marketing activity and product sales in any store or region, empowering them to impact their own brand performance with timely action.

Since Domo Everywhere is built on the Domo platform it is easy to deploy at scale and it integrates with the identity-based attributes a customer already has in place, like partner IDs or categories, and uses them to permission data and content dynamically so third parties only see what they should.

Charles Larkin, Director of Data Analytics and a leader in Emerson’s cold chain business, commented, “With Domo Everywhere, we are currently leveraging massive amounts data to create differentiated offerings that our customers highly value. Domo’s new capabilities are exciting because they offer the ability to drive even greater data participation and engagement from our customers through a highly personalized and interactive solution.”

“Customers repeatedly share with us how data is helping them innovate and drive more value for their customers. We believe these new Domo Everywhere capabilities are game changers for companies looking to innovate and drive more value from modern BI,” said Daren Thayne, Chief Technology Officer, Domo. “Delivering value in record time is part of what makes Domo unique, and with Domo Everywhere, customers can leverage a single publication to deploy to thousands of external subscribers, making it easy for customers to get more leverage from existing data assets.”

To learn more about Domo Everywhere, visit here.

About Domo

Domo is the Business Cloud, empowering organizations of all sizes with BI leverage at cloud scale, in record time. With Domo, BI-critical processes that took weeks, months or more can now be done on-the-fly, in minutes or seconds, at unbelievable scale. For more information about how Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) helps its customers go fast, go big and go bold, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Domo, Domopalooza and Domo is the Business Cloud are registered trademarks of Domo, Inc.

Domo Registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Domo Takes Embedded Analytics to The Next Level Today at Domopalooza, Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) introduced new capabilities that take embedded analytics to the next level by making it easy for organizations to extend the value of their data and the full power of Domo’s modern BI platform to their …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Announces ‘IDM 2.0’ Strategy for Manufacturing, Innovation and Product ...
ICL to Acquire South American Plant Nutrition Business from Compass Minerals
Second Sight Medical Products Announces $27.9 Million Private Placement of Common Stock
MP Materials Announces Pricing of $600 Million Green Convertible Senior Notes Offering
UpHealth Appoints Jay Jennings as its CAO
Elastic Introduces New Capabilities to Help Customers Derive Value From All Their Data - ...
AVEO Announces Pricing of $48.0 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Wells Fargo Enters Agreement with Computershare to Sell Wells Fargo Corporate Trust Services
Titel
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Sangamo Announces EMA Releases Details Supporting Orphan Designation for BIVV003 for the Treatment ...
Maxar Technologies Announces Sale of $400 Million of Common Stock
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:40 Uhr
Domo Launches More than 100 New Features at Domopalooza 2021 and Raises the Bar with Modern BI for All
18:35 Uhr
Domo Expands AWS Relationship
18:30 Uhr
Domo Introduces Industry’s First Multi-Cloud Data Offering for Modern BI
18.03.21
Domo Named to Women Tech Council’s 2021 Shatter List
18.03.21
Domo Achieves AWS Machine Learning Competency Status in Applied AI
11.03.21
Domo Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
10.03.21
Domo Announces New Native Snowflake Integration
03.03.21
Domo to Host Investor and Financial Analyst Session at Domopalooza 2021
01.03.21
Domo Invests for Growth, Welcoming New Executives to Lead Company’s Demand Engines
24.02.21
Domo Executives to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences