Domo Expands AWS Relationship

“AWS has been an incredible collaborator in our mission of helping customers transform business with modern BI for all,” said Jay Heglar, Chief Business Officer, Domo. “Whether working to make machine learning accessible across the enterprise through AutoML, expanding access to third-party data products from AWS Data Exchange, driving value from IoT data, or providing a powerful data engine from which customers can use Domo to put data to work across the enterprise, this relationship helps customers accelerate their digital transformation through better leverage of data.”

Today at Domopalooza, Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced deeper support for Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help customers more easily transform their business by leveraging data available from both their Amazon Redshift cloud data warehouse as well as their subscription from AWS Data Exchange.

Domo’s announcements made today in cooperation with AWS, include the following:

Domo for Amazon Redshift, a new native integration

Domo announced Domo for Amazon Redshift, a new native integration designed to help customers get more value from their investments in AWS’s high-performance cloud data warehouse. Domo for Amazon Redshift goes beyond a federated solution and will allow customers to keep data for analytic workloads directly in Amazon Redshift. With this new offering, customers will be able to retain all the existing logic they’ve already applied to their Amazon Redshift data, while using Domo’s modern BI platform to make it more accessible and actionable for anyone across the business.

“Customers are migrating their on-premise data to Amazon Redshift for its ability to efficiently handle peta-byte scale workloads,” said Catherine Wong, Chief Product Officer and EVP of Engineering, Domo. “We’re thrilled that customers will be able to leverage Amazon Redshift as the analytic engine for modern BI while using Domo’s powerful, yet user-friendly design, to put that data to work across the business.”

Using Domo for Amazon Redshift, customers can read and write directly to Amazon Redshift, create databases, and manage access to databases according to the schema they’ve established. In addition, Domo for Amazon Redshift comes with Domo’s full toolbox of data integration and management capabilities to ensure data is not only accessible, but properly governed to give BI and data professionals the confidence they need to unleash data across and beyond their organization through Domo solutions like intelligent apps and Domo Everywhere.