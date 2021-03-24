Domo Introduces Industry’s First Multi-Cloud Data Offering for Modern BI

This new offering will help customers overcome the challenges of data access and agility in today’s complex modern IT environments, in which new data sources are regularly being introduced and added, while the need for real-time actionable insights remains imperative for business decision makers everywhere.

Today at Domopalooza, Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) introduced the Industry’s first multi-cloud data offering for modern BI, giving business decision makers a single interface from which they can leverage data across multiple cloud data platforms, without ever having to worry where the data is coming from or what tools they must use to access it.

“Just like Amazon changed the shopping experience by giving consumers the ability to access any product from any vendor through one portal, Domo is giving business decision makers one single interface from which they can seamlessly access and leverage data from any of their cloud data platforms, regardless of where the data actually resides,” said Josh James, Founder and CEO, Domo.

Through 2022, more than one-half of organizations will migrate on-premises workloads to cloud data platforms, shifting focus to solving business needs rather than maintaining systems, according to Ventana Research.

Dave Menninger, SVP and Research Director, Ventana Research said, “Data is only useful if you can take action on it to improve business outcomes, and as organizations continue to invest in cloud for speed and flexibility, they must also invest in the technology to more effectively utilize the data in these cloud platforms. Domo’s approach, including its native integrations to Snowflake and Amazon Redshift, is designed to streamline the time-consuming processes of onboarding and managing data, helping IT leaders more efficiently serve the business with data.”

At the heart of this offering is Domo’s ability to take all of the cloud data warehouse investments that customers have made, including data models, permissions and tuning – and use the core power of Adrenaline, Domo’s query engine, data store and transformation engine, to put that data to work. This foundation leverages Domo’s unified governance, data models, and search to make it easier for IT and data leaders to have visibility and manage these disparate data sources, no matter where they reside.