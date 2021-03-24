 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

24.03.2021 / 18:50
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Kristian
Last name(s): Schleede

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
391200NWMO6NLQFSCU64 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2NB650

b) Nature of the transaction
Sale of shares to settle acquisition costs ("sell-to-cover" sales) - Transaction under a stock option program

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
19.85 EUR 396912.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
19.85 EUR 396912.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-03-19; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


24.03.2021
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Arnulfstr.19
80335 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.mutares.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

65119  24.03.2021 



