Brent averaged $41.8 per barrel ($/b) in 2020, down 35% from 64.2 $/b in 2019.

The Board of Directors of Total Gabon met on March 24, 2021 to approve the financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2020.

Despite the operational constraints due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Total Gabon has maintained the continuity of its operations on all its sites.

Total Gabon’s equity share of oil production1 averaged 25.6 thousand barrels of oil per day in 2020, compared to 31.2 thousand barrel per day in 2019.

Given the changes in prices and volumes sold, revenues amounted to $435 million in 2020, down 46% compared to previous year.

Despite an unfavorable environment, funds generated from operations by the Company covered the capital expenditures of the year and the dividend paid in June.

Net income amounted to $(87) million down compared to $50 million in 2019. It is mainly impacted by lower prices and production, by the exceptional charge of assets depreciation ($34 million after tax) and by the charge resulting from the fiscal control ($28 million).

Acknowledging the level of distributable results and confident in the strong financial position of the Company, highlighted by the lack of debt, the Board of Directors decided that it will recommend at the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting on May 27, 2021 that shareholders approve the payment of a dividend of $4.5 per share for a total payout of $20.3 million for all shareholders.

The dividend will be payable in euros (or the equivalent in CFA francs), based on the €/$ exchange rate on the date of the Annual Meeting.

Main Financial Indicators