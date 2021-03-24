 

Total Gabon News Release 2020 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.03.2021, 19:04  |  65   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Total Gabon (Paris:EC):

The Board of Directors of Total Gabon met on March 24, 2021 to approve the financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2020.

Brent averaged $41.8 per barrel ($/b) in 2020, down 35% from 64.2 $/b in 2019.

Despite the operational constraints due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Total Gabon has maintained the continuity of its operations on all its sites.

Total Gabon’s equity share of oil production1 averaged 25.6 thousand barrels of oil per day in 2020, compared to 31.2 thousand barrel per day in 2019.

Given the changes in prices and volumes sold, revenues amounted to $435 million in 2020, down 46% compared to previous year.

Despite an unfavorable environment, funds generated from operations by the Company covered the capital expenditures of the year and the dividend paid in June.

Net income amounted to $(87) million down compared to $50 million in 2019. It is mainly impacted by lower prices and production, by the exceptional charge of assets depreciation ($34 million after tax) and by the charge resulting from the fiscal control ($28 million).

Acknowledging the level of distributable results and confident in the strong financial position of the Company, highlighted by the lack of debt, the Board of Directors decided that it will recommend at the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting on May 27, 2021 that shareholders approve the payment of a dividend of $4.5 per share for a total payout of $20.3 million for all shareholders.

The dividend will be payable in euros (or the equivalent in CFA francs), based on the €/$ exchange rate on the date of the Annual Meeting.

Main Financial Indicators

 

 

 

2020

 

2019

2020
vs
2019

Average Brent price

$/b

41.8

64.2

-35%

Average Total Gabon crude price(1)

$/b

36.5

61.8

-41%

Crude oil production
from fields operated by Total Gabon

kb/d(2)

Seite 1 von 3
Total Gabon Porteur/Nom Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Total Gabon News Release 2020 Financial Results Regulatory News: Total Gabon (Paris:EC): The Board of Directors of Total Gabon met on March 24, 2021 to approve the financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2020. Brent averaged $41.8 per barrel ($/b) in 2020, down 35% from 64.2 $/b in …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Announces ‘IDM 2.0’ Strategy for Manufacturing, Innovation and Product ...
ICL to Acquire South American Plant Nutrition Business from Compass Minerals
Second Sight Medical Products Announces $27.9 Million Private Placement of Common Stock
MP Materials Announces Pricing of $600 Million Green Convertible Senior Notes Offering
UpHealth Appoints Jay Jennings as its CAO
DigitalOcean Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
AVEO Announces Pricing of $48.0 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Amplitude Surgical – Limited Decline in Operating Performances in H1 2020-21
Titel
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Sangamo Announces EMA Releases Details Supporting Orphan Designation for BIVV003 for the Treatment ...
Maxar Technologies Announces Sale of $400 Million of Common Stock
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
24.11.20
82
TOTAL Gabon - afrikanische Tochter mit 6,5% Dividendenrendite