 

Air Liquide Combined General Meeting on May 4, 2021: Publication of the Notice of Meeting

Air Liquide’s (Paris:AI) Combined General Meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. (Paris time), on first calling, at Paris Innovation Campus, 1, Chemin de la porte des loges, Les Loges-en-Josas (78), France. In order to protect the health and safety of its employees and shareholders, Air Liquide’s Combined General Meeting will be held behind closed doors. On the date of the Notice of meeting, there are indeed administrative measures which restrict movements and gatherings for public health reasons and which prevent shareholders from attending this Meeting in person, notably in light of the number of persons who usually attend such Meetings.

The draft resolutions, approved by Air Liquide’s Board of Directors on February 9, 2021 and to be submitted to the General Meeting, as well as all the information concerning the Meeting are available on the Company’s website, Shareholders section.

The Notice of meeting published on March 24, 2021 in the French legal gazette (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) is available on the Company’s website, in the 2021 General Meeting section.

The invitation to the Meeting will be sent to all shareholders of the Company, by mail or electronically for those having opted for the electronic invitation. These documents include the voting form, the agenda of the Meeting, the resolutions which will be submitted to the vote of shareholders with a presentation of the objectives of each resolution and practical information for attending, voting and exercising shareholder rights.

Shareholders are informed that adaptations of the voting conditions will be necessary. Considering that the Meeting will be held behind closed doors, no admission cards will be issued and proxies to third parties shall be processed according to the conditions described on the Company’s website. Votes on the resolutions and proxies to the Chairman shall be managed as usual.

Voting can be carried out by post mail or by Internet (given the situation, we strongly recommend shareholders to vote by Internet in order to facilitate processing). The voting website will be open from Tuesday, March 30 until Monday, May 3 at 3 p.m., Paris time.

Pursuant to article 8 of Decree No 2020-418 of April 10, 2020, the Board of Directors has appointed two scrutineers from among the shareholders that, to the Company’s knowledge on the date of the Notice of meeting, hold the largest number of voting rights, are able to attend the General Meeting, and accept this role. They are the following two companies: Amundi and BNP Paribas.

