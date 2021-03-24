 

Income Financial Trust Financial Results to December 31, 2020

TORONTO, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Income Financial Trust ("Income Financial") announces that its annual financial statements and management report of fund performance for the year ended December 31, 2020 are now available at www.sedar.com and Income Financial's website at www.quadravest.com.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416-304-4443, toll free at 1-877-4-Quadra (1-877-478-2372), or visit www.quadravest.com.

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
www.quadravest.com
info@quadravest.com


Wertpapier


Disclaimer

