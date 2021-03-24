 

Arcimoto Announces New Q&A Platform For Shareholders, Will Report Full Year 2020 Financial Results On March 31

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV), makers of affordable, practical, and joyful pure electric vehicles for everyday commuters and fleets, today announced the launch of Say’s shareholder Q&A platform to be used for its upcoming earnings call on March 31.

Starting today, shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions to management. To submit questions ahead of earnings, please visit the Say platform. Shareholders at brokers with Say can participate directly in their investing app or broker website. The Q&A platform will remain open until 9 a.m. PDT on March 31.

“Arcimoto is a public company with a public mission,” said Mark Frohnmayer, Founder and CEO of Arcimoto. “We’ve adopted the Say platform to empower Arcimoto investors during our quarterly update discussions, and more deeply engage the Arcimoto stakeholder community that powers our efforts.”

Arcimoto will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020, on March 31. Management will host an investor webcast at 2:00 p.m. PDT (5:00 p.m. EDT) on March 31, which will include a corporate update, Q&A from investors powered by Say, and a panel discussion with analysts.

Arcimoto, Inc. Full Year 2020 Corporate Update
Date: Wednesday, March 31, 2020
Time: 2:00 p.m. PDT (5:00 p.m. EDT)
Submit A Question: https://app.saytechnologies.com/arcimoto-2020-q4
Webcast: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_eKbU7oVEQYywDGpz2eYjsw

Please login to the webcast 10 minutes before the start of the webcast to ensure timely participation.

A playback of the webcast will be available for replay for 60 days on the IR section of the Arcimoto website at https://www.arcimoto.com/investor/.

About Arcimoto, Inc.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ: FUV) develops and manufactures ultra-efficient and affordable electric vehicles to help the world shift to a sustainable transportation system. Now available to preorder customers in California, Oregon, Washington, and Florida, the Arcimoto FUV is purpose-built for everyday driving, transforming ordinary trips into pure-electric joyrides. Available for preorder, the Deliverator and Rapid Responder provide last-mile delivery and emergency response functionality, respectively, at a fraction of the cost and environmental impact of traditional gas-powered vehicles. Two additional concept prototypes built on the versatile Arcimoto platform are currently in development: the Cameo, aimed at the film and influencer industry; and the Roadster, designed to be the ultimate on-road fun machine. Every Arcimoto vehicle is built at the Arcimoto Manufacturing Plant in Eugene, Oregon. For more information, please visit Arcimoto.com.

About Say

Say unlocks the power of shareholder votes and voices. Innovative public companies use Say to build deeper relationships with their investors, and the world’s fastest-growing brokers and investment platforms use Say to make shareholder rights more accessible for their customers. Additional information is available at www.saytechnologies.com.

