Stryker announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Kalamazoo, Michigan, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker (NYSE:SYK) announced its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders is scheduled as follows:

Wednesday, May 5, 2021 – 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Due to concerns regarding the coronavirus outbreak (“COVID-19”) and to assist in protecting the health and well-being of our shareholders and employees, this year’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Stryker Corporation will be held virtually via the internet.

Information about the webcast, which will include both the audio and the slide presentation from the meeting, is available on the Investor Relations page of our website at www.investorevents.stryker.com. To listen to the meeting as a guest dial (844) 608-0003 (U.S.) or (236) 714-3174 (International) and be prepared to provide conference ID number 1929818 to the operator.

A recording of the annual meeting will also be available from 3:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SYK2021 until the definitive proxy statement for our 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders is filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.
               
Stryker is one of the world’s leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in Orthopaedics, Medical and Surgical, and Neurotechnology and Spine that help improve patient and hospital outcomes. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

Contacts

For investor inquiries please contact:
Preston Wells, Vice President, Investor Relations at 269-385-2600 or preston.wells@stryker.com  

For media inquiries please contact:
Yin Becker, Vice President, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at 269-385-2600 or yin.becker@stryker.com


