Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

24.03.2021 / 20:21
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Rubin
Last name(s): Ritter

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Zalando SE

b) LEI
529900YRFFGH5AXU4S86 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000ZAL1111

b) Nature of the transaction
Placement of a discretionary order to sell in aggregate 250,000 shares. No minimum price for the sale of 125,000 shares (proceeds to cover taxes and costs); minimum price of EUR 89.00 for the sale of a maximum number of 45,000 shares; minimum price of EUR 94.00 for the sale of a maximum number of 40,000 shares and minimum price of EUR 99.00 for the sale of a maximum number of 40,000 shares. Order to expire as of 30 September 2021 (inclusive), all trading venues and OTC, maximum number of shares traded per trading day 10% of the trading volume. The order can be cancelled by 3 trading days notice.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2021-03-22; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Zalando SE
Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
10243 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.zalando.de

 
