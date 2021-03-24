 

DGAP-DD Linde plc english

Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Mr. Stephen F. Angel
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Director and Chief Executive Officer
b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial notification
 
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Linde public limited company
b) LEI 8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument,
Diskussion: die neue Linde PLC (LIN) = alte Linde + Praxair
Wertpapier


