This decision is made in accordance with Ordinance No 2020-321 of March 25, 2020, as extended and amended by Ordinance No 2020-1497 of December 2, 2020 and Decree No 2020-418 of April 10, 2020 as extended and amended by Decree No 2021-255 of March 9, 2021.

In the context of the Covid-19 pandemic and in order to safeguard all shareholders, employees and service-providers, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Teleperformance SE (Paris:TEP) (the “Company”), upon delegation of the Board of Directors, has taken the difficult but necessary decision to hold the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting convened for Thursday, April 22, 2021 (the “Shareholders’ Meeting”) in closed session , i.e. , without the physical presence of shareholders and other persons having the right to attend.

Given the number of people who usually attend the Meeting, the Company cannot provide or hire any space that would comply with the health measures set forth by Decree No 2020-1310 of October 29, 2020 to address the Covid-19 epidemic and fight against its propagation.

The preliminary notice to the Shareholders’ Meeting, including the agenda of the meeting, the text of resolutions submitted to the meeting’s approval and the main instructions on how to vote at that Meeting, was already published on March 3, 2021, in the Bulletin des annonces légales obligatoires (BALO). We are now informing shareholders and other qualifying attendees to the Meeting that, contrary to what is mentioned in that notice, the Shareholders’ Meeting will be held in closed session.

The convening notice will be published on April 2, 2021 in the BALO and in a legal gazette. Those notices will also be available on the Company's website: www.teleperformance.com section Investor Relations/Shareholders/General Meetings.

The Shareholders’ Meeting will be broadcasted live on the Company's website (www.teleperformance.com) and a session of questions and answers will be organized for shareholders. A video recording of the Shareholders’ Meeting will also be made available on a replay basis within the delay required by regulations.

It is specified that, due to the technical impossibility of their identification, shareholders will not be able to take part or vote via teleconferencing or videoconferencing. No admission cards will be delivered. Shareholders are therefore requested to vote remotely in advance of the Shareholders’ Meeting (either by post or electronically via the VOTACCESSS secure voting platform) or to give proxy to the Chairman of the Shareholders’ Meeting or a third party. Shareholders are also encouraged to send all requests for sending documents by electronic means.