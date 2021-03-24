Company Announcement 4/2021





Nordic Shipholding A/S – Annual Report 2020

Further to the Company Announcement 03/2021 dated March 23, 2021, the Board of Directors of NSH A/S is pleased to announce that the Annual Report for 2020 is approved on March 24, 2021.





2020 in brief:

The Group, with its five vessels, continued to be a tonnage provider in the product tanker segment in 2020. The four handysize tankers remained commercially managed by the Hafnia Handy Pool (Nordic Agnetha, Nordic Amy, Nordic Pia and Nordic Hanne) while the LR1 tanker (Nordic Anne) remained commercially managed by Hafnia LR Pool.



Revenue earned by the vessels reached USD 42.3 million, which resulted in a Time Charter Equivalent (“TCE”) revenue of USD 27.8 million and an EBITDA of USD 13.9 million.



The very high TCE rates in the first half of the year arising from the short-term surge in demand for tonnage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the oil price war which started in Q1 2020 positively impacted the Group’s earnings in 2020. Despite the downward correction in daily TCE rate from May 2020, the average daily TCE rate earned in 2020 by the five vessels was approximately 21% higher than the average TCE rate earned in 2019.



After accounting for depreciation, impairment loss and financial income and expenses, the Group incurred a loss of USD 16.5 million. Due to the accumulated losses, equity stood at negative USD 8.5 million.



As part of the loan restructuring concluded in Q4 2018 which expired on 30 December 2020, the quarterly loan instalments due from December 2018 to September 2020 were deferred to December 2020.



Following successful negotiations between the major shareholder of the Group, management and the lenders, an agreement was reached with the lenders for an extension of the Company’s loan facility by another year to 30 December 2021. Terms of the re-negotiated financing agreements include but are not limited to (i) the sale of two vessels, Nordic Hanne and Nordic Pia, within the first half of 2021 (ii) extension of the existing USD 3.85 million Banker’s Guarantee provided by the majority shareholder until early 2022 (iii) re-instatement of quarterly loan instalments from December 2020, and (iv) new financial covenants such as revised minimum liquidity level and minimum value clauses. The loan extension was to give the Company more time to explore various sustainable scenarios, including the possibility of a merger.