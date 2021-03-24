Sonoton Music launches rebrand (FOTO)

Munich (ots) - Sonoton Music, the world's largest independently owned Production

Music library, rebrands with the launch of a new version of the music search

system. The major redesign improves every aspect of how to search for music,

includes indepth tools for client project management and has an online license

shop.



Sonoton Music has been serving global Audio-Visual creatives since 1965 and is

incredibly proud of innovation being at the heart of the business. To realize

the company`s dream of a simple, function-focused music search system with a

captivating aesthetic, the team has worked with the Berlin-based MetaDesign

agency. The result is the best music search system released to date and comes

with a refreshing new look which marks the dawning of a new era in the history

of the company.





"We are extremely excited", say MetaDesign, "to see the launch of the newSonoton brand that encapsulates the essence of the innovation and expertise thecompany has built over the past 55 years. The result of our user-focused,iterative and intensely collaborative work together brings the brand into a newera, demonstrating the possibilities of uniting complex utility and excellencein design with the soul and self-awareness of a company that put productionmusic libraries on the map."The rebranding coincides with the recent appointment of Alex Black as new CEO ofSonoton Music: "The team has listened to their clients and publishing partnersand reimagined how the music search engine works. This is the natural evolutionfor a company that launched their first search engine before 'MP3's' and'streaming services' existed!"The visual vibrancy of the brand refresh draws on elements from the company'shistory and is designed to shine a light on the music. The Sonoton Musiccatalogues are a rich and diverse music resource which includes the mostcomprehensive library of authentic world music, orchestral recordings fromworld-renowned orchestras and studios including London's Abbey Road. A huge backcatalog of contemporary library music and original commercial recordings from60's artists like Nelson Riddle and Acker Bilk through to shares on Drake,Chance The Rapper and Dexter & DJ Friction recordings.About Sonoton MusicSonoton Music was founded by Rotheide and Gerhard Narholz in Munich and is todaythe largest independent music library in the world. The company owns exclusiverights to more than 130,000 works from all genres. Hundreds of composers,musicians and producers around the globe ensure that the library grows by morethan 100 albums of all kinds of music, styles, instrumentations and genres everyyear. In addition, more than 150 albums are added each year from internationalcatalogues. More than 35 agents worldwide license the use of its music for TV,film, advertising, internet productions and sampling. Music by Sonoton can befound in the Netflix series Unorthodox , feature films such as Tenent and OnceUpon A Time in Hollywood , as well as countless other productions.Contact:Kruger Media GmbHTorstraße 171 I 10115 Berlin I GermanyRichard PelzerE-Mail: mailto:richard.pelzer@kruger-media.dePhonePhone number: +49 30-30 64 54 8-0Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/118185/4872823OTS: Sonoton Music