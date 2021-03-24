 

Sonoton Music launches rebrand (FOTO)

Munich (ots) - Sonoton Music, the world's largest independently owned Production
Music library, rebrands with the launch of a new version of the music search
system. The major redesign improves every aspect of how to search for music,
includes indepth tools for client project management and has an online license
shop.

Sonoton Music has been serving global Audio-Visual creatives since 1965 and is
incredibly proud of innovation being at the heart of the business. To realize
the company`s dream of a simple, function-focused music search system with a
captivating aesthetic, the team has worked with the Berlin-based MetaDesign
agency. The result is the best music search system released to date and comes
with a refreshing new look which marks the dawning of a new era in the history
of the company.

"We are extremely excited", say MetaDesign, "to see the launch of the new
Sonoton brand that encapsulates the essence of the innovation and expertise the
company has built over the past 55 years. The result of our user-focused,
iterative and intensely collaborative work together brings the brand into a new
era, demonstrating the possibilities of uniting complex utility and excellence
in design with the soul and self-awareness of a company that put production
music libraries on the map."

The rebranding coincides with the recent appointment of Alex Black as new CEO of
Sonoton Music: "The team has listened to their clients and publishing partners
and reimagined how the music search engine works. This is the natural evolution
for a company that launched their first search engine before 'MP3's' and
'streaming services' existed!"

The visual vibrancy of the brand refresh draws on elements from the company's
history and is designed to shine a light on the music. The Sonoton Music
catalogues are a rich and diverse music resource which includes the most
comprehensive library of authentic world music, orchestral recordings from
world-renowned orchestras and studios including London's Abbey Road. A huge back
catalog of contemporary library music and original commercial recordings from
60's artists like Nelson Riddle and Acker Bilk through to shares on Drake,
Chance The Rapper and Dexter & DJ Friction recordings.

About Sonoton Music

Sonoton Music was founded by Rotheide and Gerhard Narholz in Munich and is today
the largest independent music library in the world. The company owns exclusive
rights to more than 130,000 works from all genres. Hundreds of composers,
musicians and producers around the globe ensure that the library grows by more
than 100 albums of all kinds of music, styles, instrumentations and genres every
year. In addition, more than 150 albums are added each year from international
catalogues. More than 35 agents worldwide license the use of its music for TV,
film, advertising, internet productions and sampling. Music by Sonoton can be
found in the Netflix series Unorthodox , feature films such as Tenent and Once
Upon A Time in Hollywood , as well as countless other productions.

