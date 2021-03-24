Teradata Named a Leader in Cloud Data Warehouse Evaluation by Independent Research Firm

"Over the past 12-18 months, Teradata has been laser-focused on our cloud capabilities and the performance of our cloud business," said Steve McMillan, CEO of Teradata. "From shoring up our cloud credentials with key new executive appointments to significantly increasing our cloud R&D spend, our commitment to and investment in the cloud has successfully positioned Teradata as a modern, relevant cloud platform for our customers. We believe that this recognition from Forrester is another validation that our cloud-first agenda is winning in the market."

Teradata (NYSE: TDC ), a leading multi-cloud data warehouse platform provider, today announced that Forrester Research has named Teradata a Leader in "The Forrester Wave: Cloud Data Warehouse, Q1 2021," written by VP and Principal analyst Noel Yuhanna, on March 24, 2021. Forrester analyzed and scored the top 13 vendors in the Cloud Data Warehouse market according to 26 criteria.

Forrester's analysis of Teradata in the Cloud Data Warehouse Wave evaluation is based on Vantage -- a multi-cloud data warehouse platform that enables ecosystem simplification by connecting analytics, data lakes, and data warehouses.

According to Forrester's evaluation, "[Vantage] combines open source and commercial technologies to operationalize insights; solve business problems; enable descriptive, predictive, and prescriptive analytics; and deliver performance for mixed workloads with high query concurrency using workload management and adaptive optimization. Teradata Vantage integrates multiple analytic languages – including SQL, R, Python, SAS, and Java – and supports various data types, including JSON, Avro, Parquet, relational, spatial, and temporal."

The Forrester report also notes that “Customers like Teradata Vantage's hybrid cloud platform, reliability, data science, advanced analytics, and ease of management from an infrastructure perspective. Top use cases include BI acceleration, customer intelligence, real-time analytics, embedded data science functions, fraud detection, time-series analysis, data lake integration, data warehouse modernization, and data services."

Read the complete The Forrester Wave: Cloud Data Warehouse, Q1 2021 report here.

With Vantage, enterprise-scale companies can eliminate silos and cost-effectively query all their data all the time. Regardless of where the data resides – in the cloud using low-cost object stores, on multiple clouds, on-premises, or any combination thereof – organizations can get a complete view of their business. And by combining Vantage with first-party cloud services, Teradata enables customers to expand their cloud ecosystem with deep integration of cloud-specific, cloud-native services.

