KB Home Reports 2021 First Quarter Results

“With our full year coming into better view, supported by a 74% year-over-year increase in our backlog value and our ability to match housing starts to net orders, we believe we are now even better positioned for meaningful growth in 2021,” continued Mezger. “We are executing on our plan to expand our scale while driving both margins and returns higher.”

“We begin 2021 with positive momentum continuing across our business. We achieved a 62% increase in our first quarter diluted earnings per share primarily driven by substantial growth in our gross margin to 21.1%, excluding inventory-related charges. Multiple factors contributed to our significantly higher profitability, in particular, our effective management of order pace, price and starts to optimize our assets and generate a strong return on each community,” said Jeffrey Mezger, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The combination of healthy housing market conditions and our customer-centric approach produced a 23% year-over-year increase in our net orders to nearly 4,300 homes. The ongoing strength in our order activity reflects the favorable demographics underlying demand. Millennials, the largest adult population in the U.S., are now in their prime homebuying years and continue to represent our largest cohort of buyers, underscoring our competitive advantage in serving first-time buyers and success in building homes in desirable locations at affordable price points.”

Three Months Ended February 28, 2021 (comparisons on a year-over-year basis)

Revenues increased 6% to $1.14 billion.

Homes delivered rose 4% to 2,864, their highest first-quarter level since 2008.

Average selling price increased 2% to $397,100.

Homebuilding operating income grew 90% to $114.1 million from $60.2 million. The homebuilding operating income margin increased 440 basis points to 10.0%. Excluding inventory-related charges of $4.1 million in the current quarter and $5.7 million in the year-earlier quarter, this metric improved to 10.4% from 6.1%. The housing gross profit margin expanded 340 basis points to 20.8%. Excluding inventory-related charges, the housing gross profit margin increased 320 basis points to 21.1%. The housing gross profit margin improvement mainly reflected a favorable pricing environment due to the strength of housing market demand, increased operating leverage due to higher revenues, and lower amortization of previously capitalized interest. Adjusted housing gross profit margin, a metric that excludes inventory-related charges and the amortization of previously capitalized interest, increased to 24.0% from 21.1%. Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of housing revenues decreased to 10.7% from 11.8%, mainly due to targeted actions the Company took last year to reduce overhead costs in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic; lower advertising costs, partly reflecting the strong housing demand; and increased operating leverage from higher revenues.

The Company’s financial services operations generated pretax income of $8.5 million, which increased 46% primarily due to higher income from its mortgage banking joint venture, KBHS Home Loans, LLC. KBHS Home Loans, LLC originated 79% of the residential mortgage loans the Company’s homebuyers obtained to finance their home purchase, compared to 71%.

Total pretax income grew 79% to $123.6 million. As a percentage of revenues, pretax income increased 440 basis points to 10.8%.

The Company‘s income tax expense and effective tax rate were $26.5 million and approximately 21%, respectively, compared to income tax expense of $9.1 million and an effective tax rate of approximately 13%. The higher effective tax rate reflected the substantial increase in the Company’s pretax income, which reduced the proportionate favorable impact of federal energy tax credits and stock-based compensation tax benefits on the overall rate.

Net income of $97.1 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.02 each increased 62%, compared to net income of $59.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $.63.

Backlog and Net Orders (comparisons on a year-over-year basis)

Net orders grew 23% to 4,292, the Company’s highest first-quarter level in 14 years, with net order value increasing by $486.4 million, or 35%, to $1.87 billion. Both net orders and net order value rose in all of the Company’s four regions, with net order value growth ranging from 30% in the West Coast and Southwest regions to 48% in the Central region. The cancellation rate as a percentage of gross orders improved to 10% from 14%. Company-wide, net orders per community averaged 6.4 per month, up 39% compared to 4.6.

Ending backlog grew 59% to 9,238 homes, driving a 74% increase in ending backlog value to $3.69 billion. Each of the Company’s four regions posted sizable increases in backlog value, ranging from 47% in the Southwest region to 99% in the West Coast region.

Average community count for the quarter decreased 11% to 223. Ending community count of 209 was down 16%.

Balance Sheet as of February 28, 2021 (comparisons to November 30, 2020)

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $569.8 million, compared to $681.2 million. The Company had total liquidity of $1.36 billion, including cash and cash equivalents and $787.6 million of available capacity under its unsecured revolving credit facility. The Company did not borrow under the facility during the quarter.

Inventories increased 6% to $4.12 billion. Investments in land acquisition and development in the current quarter grew 37% to $556.0 million, compared to $405.0 million in the year-earlier quarter. The Company’s lots owned or under contract increased to 69,694, up 10% from the year-earlier quarter and 4% from November 30, 2020. Of the Company’s total lots, approximately 60% were owned and 40% were under contract. The Company’s 41,582 owned lots represented a supply of approximately 3.9 years, based on homes delivered in the trailing 12 months.

Notes payable of $1.75 billion were essentially unchanged. The Company’s debt to capital ratio of 38.9% improved 70 basis points. The Company’s net debt to capital ratio was 30.0%. On a year-over-year basis, the debt to capital ratio and net debt to capital ratio improved 280 basis points and 510 basis points, respectively. In February 2021, Moody’s Investors Service reaffirmed the Company’s corporate credit rating of Ba3 and upgraded the rating outlook to positive from stable.



Conference Call

About KB Home

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has been building quality homes for over 60 years. Today, KB Home operates in 45 markets across eight states, serving a wide array of buyer groups. What sets us apart is how we give our customers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to cabinets and countertops, at a price that fits their budget. We are the first builder to make every home we build ENERGY STAR certified. In fact, we go beyond the EPA requirements by ensuring every ENERGY STAR certified KB home has been tested and verified by a third-party inspector to meet the EPA’s strict certification standards, which helps lower the cost of ownership and to make our new homes healthier and more comfortable than new ones without certification. We also work with our customers every step of the way, building strong personal relationships so they have a real partner in the homebuying process, and the experience is as simple and easy as possible. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

KB HOME

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

For the Three Months Ended February 28, 2021 and February 29, 2020

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited) Three Months Ended February 28,

2021 February 29,

2020 Total revenues $ 1,141,738 $ 1,075,935 Homebuilding: Revenues $ 1,138,008 $ 1,072,382 Costs and expenses (1,023,914 ) (1,012,187 ) Operating income 114,094 60,195 Interest income 653 935 Equity in income of unconsolidated joint ventures 304 1,905 Homebuilding pretax income 115,051 63,035 Financial services: Revenues 3,730 3,553 Expenses (1,200 ) (962 ) Equity in income of unconsolidated joint ventures 5,970 3,222 Financial services pretax income 8,500 5,813 Total pretax income 123,551 68,848 Income tax expense (26,500 ) (9,100 ) Net income $ 97,051 $ 59,748 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.05 $ .66 Diluted $ 1.02 $ .63 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 91,716 89,842 Diluted 94,903 94,205

KB HOME

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In Thousands - Unaudited) February 28,

2021 November 30,

2020 Assets Homebuilding: Cash and cash equivalents $ 569,793 $ 681,190 Receivables 249,234 272,659 Inventories 4,123,953 3,897,482 Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures 46,453 46,785 Property and equipment, net 67,558 65,547 Deferred tax assets, net 215,145 231,067 Other assets 118,306 125,510 5,390,442 5,320,240 Financial services 36,342 36,202 Total assets $ 5,426,784 $ 5,356,442 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Homebuilding: Accounts payable $ 280,541 $ 273,368 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 649,110 667,501 Notes payable 1,747,007 1,747,175 2,676,658 2,688,044 Financial services 1,942 2,629 Stockholders’ equity 2,748,184 2,665,769 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,426,784 $ 5,356,442

KB HOME

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

For the Three Months Ended February 28, 2021 and February 29, 2020

(In Thousands, Except Average Selling Price - Unaudited) Three Months Ended February 28,

2021 February 29,

2020 Homebuilding revenues: Housing $ 1,137,353 $ 1,071,810 Land 655 572 Total $ 1,138,008 $ 1,072,382 Homebuilding costs and expenses: Construction and land costs Housing $ 901,178 $ 885,481 Land 731 572 Subtotal 901,909 886,053 Selling, general and administrative expenses 122,005 126,134 Total $ 1,023,914 $ 1,012,187 Interest expense: Interest incurred $ 31,092 $ 30,962 Interest capitalized (31,092 ) (30,962 ) Total $ — $ — Other information: Amortization of previously capitalized interest $ 32,650 $ 34,575 Depreciation and amortization 7,724 7,929 Average selling price: West Coast $ 582,000 $ 610,200 Southwest 351,500 316,400 Central 306,300 292,900 Southeast 288,400 292,000 Total $ 397,100 $ 389,500

KB HOME

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

For the Three Months Ended February 28, 2021 and February 29, 2020

(Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited) Three Months Ended February 28,

2021 February 29,

2020 Homes delivered: West Coast 884 794 Southwest 534 603 Central 1,011 968 Southeast 435 387 Total 2,864 2,752 Net orders: West Coast 1,160 979 Southwest 867 765 Central 1,598 1,217 Southeast 667 534 Total 4,292 3,495 Net order value: West Coast $ 779,551 $ 598,416 Southwest 333,919 257,220 Central 552,941 373,481 Southeast 202,657 153,537 Total $ 1,869,068 $ 1,382,654 February 28, 2021 February 29, 2020 Homes Value Homes Value Backlog data: West Coast 2,300 $ 1,417,644 1,228 $ 712,218 Southwest 1,854 669,939 1,400 456,024 Central 3,624 1,176,047 2,237 680,904 Southeast 1,460 430,488 956 275,405 Total 9,238 $ 3,694,118 5,821 $ 2,124,551

KB HOME

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In Thousands, Except Percentages - Unaudited)

This press release contains, and Company management’s discussion of the results presented in this press release may include, information about the Company’s adjusted housing gross profit margin and ratio of net debt to capital, neither of which is calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are relevant and useful to investors in understanding its operations and the leverage employed in its operations, and may be helpful in comparing the Company with other companies in the homebuilding industry to the extent they provide similar information. However, because they are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be completely comparable to other companies in the homebuilding industry and, thus, should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to operating performance and/or financial measures prescribed by GAAP. Rather, these non-GAAP financial measures should be used to supplement their respective most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in order to provide a greater understanding of the factors and trends affecting the Company’s operations.

Adjusted Housing Gross Profit Margin

The following table reconciles the Company’s housing gross profit margin calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measure of the Company’s adjusted housing gross profit margin:

Three Months Ended February 28,

2021 February 29,

2020 Housing revenues $ 1,137,353 $ 1,071,810 Housing construction and land costs (901,178 ) (885,481 ) Housing gross profits 236,175 186,329 Add: Inventory-related charges (a) 4,064 5,672 Housing gross profits excluding inventory-related charges 240,239 192,001 Add: Amortization of previously capitalized interest (b) 32,496 34,575 Adjusted housing gross profits $ 272,735 $ 226,576 Housing gross profit margin 20.8 % 17.4 % Housing gross profit margin excluding inventory-related charges 21.1 % 17.9 % Adjusted housing gross profit margin 24.0 % 21.1 %

(a) Represents inventory impairment and land option contract abandonment charges associated with housing operations.

(b) Represents the amortization of previously capitalized interest associated with housing operations.

Adjusted housing gross profit margin is a non-GAAP financial measure, which the Company calculates by dividing housing revenues less housing construction and land costs excluding (1) housing inventory impairment and land option contract abandonment charges (as applicable) recorded during a given period and (2) amortization of previously capitalized interest associated with housing operations, by housing revenues. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is housing gross profit margin. The Company believes adjusted housing gross profit margin is a relevant and useful financial measure to investors in evaluating the Company’s performance as it measures the gross profits the Company generated specifically on the homes delivered during a given period. This non-GAAP financial measure isolates the impact that housing inventory impairment and land option contract abandonment charges, and the amortization of previously capitalized interest associated with housing operations, have on housing gross profit margins, and allows investors to make comparisons with the Company’s competitors that adjust housing gross profit margins in a similar manner. The Company also believes investors will find adjusted housing gross profit margin relevant and useful because it represents a profitability measure that may be compared to a prior period without regard to variability of housing inventory impairment and land option contract abandonment charges, and amortization of previously capitalized interest associated with housing operations. This financial measure assists management in making strategic decisions regarding community location and product mix, product pricing and construction pace.

Ratio of Net Debt to Capital

The following table reconciles the Company’s ratio of debt to capital calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measure of the Company’s ratio of net debt to capital:

February 28,

2021 November 30,

2020 Notes payable $ 1,747,007 $ 1,747,175 Stockholders’ equity 2,748,184 2,665,769 Total capital $ 4,495,191 $ 4,412,944 Ratio of debt to capital 38.9 % 39.6 % Notes payable $ 1,747,007 $ 1,747,175 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (569,793 ) (681,190 ) Net debt 1,177,214 1,065,985 Stockholders’ equity 2,748,184 2,665,769 Total capital $ 3,925,398 $ 3,731,754 Ratio of net debt to capital 30.0 % 28.6 %

The ratio of net debt to capital is a non-GAAP financial measure, which the Company calculates by dividing notes payable, net of homebuilding cash and cash equivalents, by capital (notes payable, net of homebuilding cash and cash equivalents, plus stockholders’ equity). The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is the ratio of debt to capital. The Company believes the ratio of net debt to capital is a relevant and useful financial measure to investors in understanding the leverage employed in the Company’s operations.

