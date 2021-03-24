 

Ingevity names Mary Dean Hall as executive vice president and chief financial officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.03.2021, 21:15  |  23   |   |   

Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) today announced that it has named Mary Dean Hall as executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO), effective April 19, 2021. The CFO role was previously held by John C. Fortson who was named the company’s president and CEO on September 1, 2020.

“Mary brings to Ingevity deep experience in the finance profession that will bolster an already strong finance team,” said Fortson. “Mary’s background includes relevant chemical industry experience and a history of supporting growth initiatives. We’re incredibly excited to have an executive of Mary’s caliber joining us at Ingevity.”

Hall is currently senior vice president, CFO and treasurer for Quaker Houghton. She joined the company in 2015 and her responsibilities have included managing the finance organization, corporate development, internal audit, enterprise risk management and insurance, and investor relations, as well as providing senior leadership to the IT organization. Prior to joining Quaker Houghton, Hall was vice president and treasurer with Eastman Chemical Company. During her 20-year tenure with Eastman, she held various senior-level financial positions of increasing responsibility. Prior to Eastman, Hall held financial and banking positions with Nalco Chemical Company and various banks, including Citibank and First Chicago (now J.P. Morgan).

In addition, Hall was elected to the board of directors of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) in August of 2019, where she serves on the Audit Committee and Governance Committee. Hall holds a bachelor’s degree in management science from the University of California – San Diego and a Master’s of Business Administration degree from the University of California – Los Angeles.

Ingevity: Purify, Protect and Enhance
 Ingevity provides products and technologies that purify, protect, and enhance the world around us. Through a team of talented and experienced people, we develop, manufacture and bring to market solutions that help customers solve complex problems and make the world more sustainable. We operate in two reporting segments: Performance Chemicals, which includes specialty chemicals and engineered polymers; and Performance Materials, which includes high-performance activated carbon. These products are used in a variety of demanding applications, including asphalt paving, oil exploration and production, agrochemicals, adhesives, lubricants, publication inks, coatings, elastomers, bioplastics and automotive components that reduce gasoline vapor emissions. Headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina, Ingevity operates from 25 locations around the world and employs approximately 1,750 people. The company is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:NGVT). For more information, visit www.ingevity.com.

Ingevity Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ingevity names Mary Dean Hall as executive vice president and chief financial officer Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) today announced that it has named Mary Dean Hall as executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO), effective April 19, 2021. The CFO role was previously held by John C. Fortson who was named the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Announces ‘IDM 2.0’ Strategy for Manufacturing, Innovation and Product ...
DigitalOcean Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
The Humana Foundation Awards Nearly $1 Million in a Second Year Investment to Kingsley House and ...
Second Sight Medical Products Announces $27.9 Million Private Placement of Common Stock
ICL to Acquire South American Plant Nutrition Business from Compass Minerals
MP Materials Announces Pricing of $600 Million Green Convertible Senior Notes Offering
UpHealth Appoints Jay Jennings as its CAO
AVEO Announces Pricing of $48.0 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Amplitude Surgical – Limited Decline in Operating Performances in H1 2020-21
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Sangamo Announces EMA Releases Details Supporting Orphan Designation for BIVV003 for the Treatment ...
Maxar Technologies Announces Sale of $400 Million of Common Stock
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.03.21
Ingevity announces webinar series on business dynamics and strategic innovation efforts
04.03.21
Ingevity’s Nuchar AG activated carbon technology enhances crop yield and health
23.02.21
City of Orlando partners with Ingevity to pilot demonstration fleet of adsorbed natural gas trucks