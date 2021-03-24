H.B. Fuller Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

Net revenue of $726 million increased 12.3% compared with the first quarter of 2020. Foreign currency exchange rates favorably impacted revenue by 1.8%. Organic revenue, which excludes impacts from foreign currency translation, increased 10.5% versus last year. Strong sales growth in Engineering Adhesives and Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives offset effects of slower commercial construction and extreme weather on Construction Adhesives revenues.

Gross profit margin was 26.5%. Adjusted gross profit margin of 26.7% increased 20 basis points versus last year on higher sales volume. Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) expense was $144 million. Adjusted SG&A expense of $138 million was down 170 basis points as a percent of revenue versus the first quarter last year, driven by savings related to the business reorganization to our three Global Business Units (GBUs) and lower travel expense.

As a result of these factors, net income attributable to H.B. Fuller in the quarter was $30 million, or $0.56 per diluted share. Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller of $35 million and adjusted EPS of $0.66 nearly doubled compared with $18 million and $0.34, respectively, in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA of $101 million increased 30% compared with $78 million in the prior year, and adjusted EBITDA margin of 13.9% improved 190 basis points versus last year.

The company reported in March of 2020 that the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic in China in early 2020 negatively impacted its first quarter 2020 business results by an estimated $15 million of revenue, $4.5 million of EBITDA, and $0.06 of EPS, in the comparable period last year.

“Leveraging the momentum we created throughout 2020, the H.B. Fuller team delivered exceptional financial performance of 30% growth in EBITDA in the first quarter of fiscal 2021,” said Jim Owens, H.B. Fuller president and chief executive officer. “It is clear that our diversified business model, coupled with a global focus on operational agility and market-driven innovation, are competitive advantages for H.B. Fuller in the adhesives industry, especially in a changing world. In 2021, we will focus on continuing to grow our business profitably by innovating and supporting our customers’ success in the current, high-demand and supply-constrained environment. H.B. Fuller has done a remarkable job in supporting customers through effective sourcing strategies and supply chain management. In the second quarter, we have implemented significant price adjustments which will enable us to continue to seamlessly serve our customers. In addition, our team is working to release additional capacity for growth through our operational excellence programs and to achieve an additional $200 million of debt reduction in 2021.”

Key Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Items

At the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2021, the company had cash on hand of $81 million and total debt equal to $1,758 million. This compares to cash and debt levels equal to $79 million and $1,973 million, respectively, at the end of the first quarter of 2020. Cash flow from operations for the first quarter was $36 million, up from $34 million in the same period last year, driven by strong income growth partly offset by higher working capital due to increased sales. Capital expenditures in the first quarter were $35 million compared with $32 million in the same period last year.

2021 Planning Assumptions

H.B. Fuller has updated its planning assumptions for fiscal year 2021 based on current market conditions:

Raw material costs are expected to rise as the year progresses driven by increasing industrial demand and supply constraints of U.S. petrochemicals resulting from severe winter weather in the Gulf Coast in February. The company expects full year raw material costs to increase 5% to 8% versus 2020. H.B. Fuller has implemented annualized price adjustments of more than $100 million that are effective in the second quarter which are anticipated to offset raw material increases. The company is prepared to implement further increases in the third quarter, as necessary.

Based on current conditions, the company anticipates high-single digit to low double-digit revenue growth, and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $455 to $475 million for fiscal 2021. This reflects adjusted EBTIDA growth of 12% to 17% versus 2020, which is supported by share gains, on-going recovery in global industrial production, pricing actions balancing higher input costs, and benefits from the company’s operational improvement projects.

Income growth and working capital improvement will enable the company to continue to drive strong cash flow and pay down an additional $200 million of debt in 2021, after dividends and approximately $95 million of capital investments.

The company’s core tax rate, excluding the impact of discrete items, is anticipated to be between 26% and 29%, and full year net interest expense is estimated to be approximately $70 million.

Conference Call

Regulation G

The information presented in this earnings release regarding segment operating income, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross profit margin, adjusted selling, general and administrative expense, adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity investments, adjusted income taxes, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) does not conform to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and should not be construed as an alternative to the reported results determined in accordance with GAAP. Management has included this non-GAAP information to assist in understanding the operating performance of the company and its operating segments as well as the comparability of results to the results of other companies. The non-GAAP information provided may not be consistent with the methodologies used by other companies. All non-GAAP information is reconciled with reported GAAP results in the “Regulation G Reconciliation” tables in this press release with the exception of our forward-looking non-GAAP measures contained above in our fiscal 2021 Planning Assumptions, which the company cannot reconcile to forward-looking GAAP results without unreasonable effort.

About H.B. Fuller

Since 1887, H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. With fiscal 2020 net revenue of $2.8 billion, H.B. Fuller’s commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world's biggest challenges. Our reliable, responsive service creates lasting, rewarding connections with customers in electronics, disposable hygiene, medical, transportation, aerospace, clean energy, packaging, construction, woodworking, general industries and other consumer businesses. And, our promise to our people connects them with opportunities to innovate and thrive. For more information, visit us at https://www.hbfuller.com/.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements often address expected future business and financial performance, financial condition, and other matters, and often contain words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “opportunity,” “outlook,” “plan,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “strategy,” "target," “will,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” “would” and similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words or phrases. These statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the following: the consequences of the COVID-19 outbreak and other pandemics on our operations and financial results; the substantial amount of debt we have incurred to finance our acquisition of Royal, our ability to repay or refinance our debt or to incur additional debt in the future, our need for a significant amount of cash to service and repay the debt and to pay dividends on our common stock, the effect of debt covenants that limit the discretion of management in operating the business or in paying dividends; our ability to pay dividends and to pursue growth opportunities if we continue to pay dividends according to the current dividend policy; our ability to achieve expected synergies, cost savings and operating efficiencies from our restructuring initiatives and operational improvement projects within the expected time frames or at all; our ability to effectively implement Project ONE; uncertain political and economic conditions; fluctuations in product demand; competing products and pricing; our geographic and product mix; availability and price of raw materials; disruptions to our relationships with our major customers and suppliers; failures in our information technology systems; regulatory compliance across our global footprint; trade policies and economic sanctions impacting our markets; changes in tax laws and tariffs; devaluations and other foreign exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of litigation and investigations, including for product liability and environmental matters; impairment charges on our goodwill or long-lived assets; the effect of new accounting pronouncements and accounting charges and credits; and similar matters. Many of the foregoing risks and uncertainties are, and will be, exacerbated by COVID-19 and resulting deterioration of the global business and economic environment.

Additional information about these various risks and uncertainties can be found in the “Risk Factors” section of our Form 10-K filings, and any updates to the risk factors in our Form 10-Q and 8-K filings with the SEC, but there may be other risks and uncertainties that we are unable to identify at this time or that we do not currently expect to have a material impact on the business. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION In thousands, except per share amounts (unaudited)

13 Weeks Ended Percent of 13 Weeks Ended Percent of February 27, 2021 Net Revenue February 29, 2020 Net Revenue Net revenue $ 725,904 100.0 % $ 646,564 100.0 % Cost of sales (533,540 ) (73.5 )% (476,302 ) (73.7 )% Gross profit 192,364 26.5 % 170,262 26.3 % Selling, general and administrative expenses (144,014 ) (19.8 )% (141,509 ) (21.9 )% Other income, net 7,869 1.1 % 4,969 0.8 % Interest expense (20,361 ) (2.8 )% (22,757 ) (3.5 )% Interest income 2,659 0.4 % 2,918 0.5 % Income before income taxes and income from equity method investments 38,517 5.3 % 13,883 2.1 % Income taxes (10,607 ) (1.5 )% (5,611 ) (0.9 )% Income from equity method investments 1,896 0.3 % 1,634 0.3 % Net income including non-controlling interest 29,806 4.1 % 9,906 1.5 % Net income attributable to non-controlling interest (15 ) (0.0 )% (11 ) (0.0 )% Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 29,791 4.1 % $ 9,895 1.5 % Basic income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 0.57 $ 0.19 Diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 0.56 $ 0.19 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 52,492 51,295 Diluted 53,339 52,580 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.163 $ 0.160

Selected Balance Sheet Information (subject to change prior to filing of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K)

February 27, 2021 November 28, 2020 February 29, 2020 Cash & cash equivalents $ 81,192 $ 100,534 $ 78,738 Trade accounts receivable, net 504,994 514,916 457,826 Inventories 388,773 323,213 380,975 Trade payables 373,604 316,460 333,749 Total assets 4,113,750 4,036,704 4,025,266 Total debt 1,758,216 1,773,910 1,973,472

H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES REGULATION G RECONCILIATION In thousands, except per share amounts (unaudited)

13 Weeks Ended February 27, February 29, 2021 2020 Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 29,791 $ 9,895 Adjustments: Acquisition project costs 53 268 Organizational realignment 2,622 3,604 Royal restructuring and integration 924 3,750 Tax reform - (44 ) Project One 1,590 1,727 Other 75 (1,410 ) Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller 1 35,055 17,790 Add: Interest expense 20,392 22,761 Interest income (2,659 ) (2,918 ) Income taxes 12,583 5,592 Depreciation and Amortization expense 2 35,502 34,552 Adjusted EBITDA 1 100,873 77,777 Diluted Shares 53,339 52,580 Adjusted diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller 1 $ 0.66 $ 0.34 Revenue $ 725,904 $ 646,564 Adjusted EBITDA margin 1 13.9 % 12.0 %

1 Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller, adjusted diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller is defined as net income before the specific adjustments shown above. Adjusted diluted income per common share is defined as adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller divided by the number of diluted common shares. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization and the specific adjustments shown above. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenue. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller, adjusted diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin to net income attributable to H.B. Fuller, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP. 2 Depreciation and amortization expense added back for EBITDA is adjusted for amounts already included in Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller totaling ($227) and ($33) for the three months ended February 27, 2021 and February 29, 2020, respectively.

H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION In thousands (unaudited)

13 Weeks Ended February 27, February 29, 2021 2020 Net Revenue: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives $ 335,669 $ 312,512 Engineering Adhesives 312,663 248,895 Construction Adhesives 77,572 85,157 Corporate unallocated - - Total H.B. Fuller $ 725,904 $ 646,564 Segment Operating Income: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives $ 29,912 $ 22,664 Engineering Adhesives 30,417 15,365 Construction Adhesives (4,703 ) (1,373 ) Corporate unallocated (7,276 ) (7,903 ) Total H.B. Fuller $ 48,350 $ 28,753 Adjusted EBITDA 1 Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives $ 44,606 $ 35,896 Engineering Adhesives 48,168 30,916 Construction Adhesives 6,286 8,873 Corporate unallocated 1,813 2,092 Total H.B. Fuller $ 100,873 $ 77,777 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 1 Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives 13.3 % 11.5 % Engineering Adhesives 15.4 % 12.4 % Construction Adhesives 8.1 % 10.4 % Corporate unallocated NMP NMP Total H.B. Fuller 13.9 % 12.0 % NMP = non-meaningful percentage

H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES REGULATION G RECONCILIATION In thousands, except per share amounts (unaudited)

13 Weeks Ended February 27, February 29, 2021 2020 Income before income taxes and income from equity method investments $ 38,517 $ 13,883 Adjustments: Acquisition project costs 73 213 Organizational realignment 3,635 2,865 Royal restructuring and integration 1,282 2,986 Tax reform - (35 ) Project One 2,205 1,375 Other 45 473 Adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity method investments 3 $ 45,757 $ 21,760

3 Adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity investments is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity investments is defined as income before income taxes and income from equity investments before the specific adjustments shown above. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity investments to income before income taxes and income from equity investments, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES REGULATION G RECONCILIATION In thousands, except per share amounts (unaudited)

13 Weeks Ended February 27, February 29, 2021 2020 Income Taxes $ (10,607 ) $ (5,611 ) Adjustments: Acquisition project costs (20 ) 55 Organizational realignment (1,013 ) 739 Royal restructuring and integration (357 ) 765 Tax reform - (9 ) Project One (615 ) 352 Other 29 (1,883 ) Adjusted income taxes 4 $ (12,583 ) $ (5,592 ) Adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity method investments $ 45,757 $ 21,760 Adjusted effective income tax rate 4 27.5 % 25.7 %

4 Adjusted income taxes and adjusted effective income tax rate are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted income taxes are defined as income taxes before the specific adjustments shown above. Adjusted effective income tax rate is defined as income taxes divided by adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity method investments. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted income taxes and adjusted effective income tax rate to income taxes, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES REGULATION G RECONCILIATION In thousands (unaudited)

13 Weeks Ended February 27, February 29, 2021 2020 Net revenue $ 725,904 $ 646,564 Gross profit $ 192,364 $ 170,262 Gross profit margin 26.5 % 26.3 % Adjustments: Organizational realignment 249 81 Royal restructuring and integration 740 900 Other 725 - Other 9 10 Adjusted gross profit 5 $ 194,087 $ 171,253 Adjusted gross profit margin 5 26.7 % 26.5 %

5 Adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross profit margin are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross profit margin is defined as gross profit and gross profit margin excluding the specific adjustments shown above. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted gross profit and gross profit margin to gross profit and gross profit margin, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES REGULATION G RECONCILIATION In thousands (unaudited)

13 Weeks Ended February 27, February 29, 2021 2020 Selling, general and administrative expenses $ (144,014 ) $ (141,509 ) Adjustments: Acquisition project costs 73 213 Organizational realignment 3,387 2,784 Royal restructuring and integration 572 2,111 Tax reform - (35 ) Project ONE 1,480 1,375 Other 37 462 Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses 6 $ (138,465 ) $ (134,599 )

6 Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses is defined as selling, general and administrative expenses excluding the specific adjustments shown above. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses to selling, general and administrative expenses, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES REGULATION G RECONCILIATION In thousands (unaudited)

Hygiene, Health 13 Weeks Ended: and Consumable Engineering Construction Corporate H.B. Fuller February 27, 2021 Adhesives Adhesives Adhesives Total Unallocated Consolidated Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 33,170 $ 32,916 $ (2,528 ) $ 63,558 $ (33,767 ) $ 29,791 Adjustments: Acquisition project costs - - - - 53 53 Organizational realignment - - - - 2,622 2,622 Royal Restructuring - - - - 924 924 Tax reform - - - - - - Project One - - - - 1,590 1,590 Other - - - - 75 75 Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller 1 33,170 32,916 (2,528 ) 63,558 (28,503 ) 35,055 Add: Interest expense - - - - 20,392 20,392 Interest income - - - - (2,659 ) (2,659 ) Income taxes - - - - 12,583 12,583 Depreciation and amortization expense 11,436 15,252 8,813 35,502 - 35,502 Adjusted EBITDA 1 $ 44,606 $ 48,168 $ 6,286 $ 99,060 $ 1,813 $ 100,873 Revenue $ 335,669 $ 312,663 $ 77,572 $ 725,904 (0 ) $ 725,904 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 1 13.3 % 15.4 % 8.1 % 13.6 % NMP 13.9 %

Hygiene, Health 13 Weeks Ended: and Consumable Engineering Construction Corporate H.B. Fuller February 29, 2020 Adhesives Adhesives Adhesives Total Unallocated Consolidated Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 24,487 $ 16,835 $ (189 ) $ 41,133 $ (31,238 ) $ 9,895 Adjustments: Acquisition project costs - - - - 268 268 Organizational realignment - - - - 3,604 3,604 Royal Restructuring - - - - 3,750 3,750 Tax reform - - - - (44 ) (44 ) Project One - - - - 1,727 1,727 Other - - - - (1,410 ) (1,410 ) Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller 1 24,487 16,835 (189 ) 41,133 (23,343 ) 17,790 Add: Interest expense - - - - 22,761 22,761 Interest income - - - - (2,918 ) (2,918 ) Income taxes - - - - 5,592 5,592 Depreciation and amortization expense 11,409 14,081 9,062 34,552 - 34,552 Adjusted EBITDA 1 $ 35,896 $ 30,916 $ 8,873 $ 75,685 $ 2,092 $ 77,777 Revenue $ 312,512 $ 248,895 $ 85,157 $ 646,564 - $ 646,564 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 1 11.5 % 12.4 % 10.4 % 11.7 % NMP 12.0 %

Note: Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA for each segment to net income attributable to H.B. Fuller for each segment, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP. NMP = Non-meaningful percentage

H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION NET REVENUE GROWTH (unaudited) 13 Weeks Ended February 27, 2021 Price 0.0 % Volume 10.5 % Organic Growth 10.5 % M&A 0.0 % F/X 1.8 % Total H.B. Fuller Net Revenue Growth 12.3 %

13 Weeks Ended February 27, 2021 Organic Growth Net Revenue F/X (Decline) Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives 7.4 % (0.2 )% 7.6 % Engineering Adhesives 25.6 % 4.5 % 21.1 % Construction Adhesives (8.9 )% 1.1 % (10.0 )% Total H.B. Fuller 12.3 % 1.8 % 10.5 %

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES (In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

February 27, November 28, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 81,192 $ 100,534 Trade receivables (net of allowances of $12,037 and $12,905, as of February 27, 2021 and November 28, 2020, respectively) 504,994 514,916 Inventories 388,773 323,213 Other current assets 101,641 81,113 Total current assets 1,076,600 1,019,776 Property, plant and equipment 1,443,107 1,428,183 Accumulated depreciation (773,663 ) (757,439 ) Property, plant and equipment, net 669,444 670,744 Goodwill 1,322,160 1,312,003 Other intangibles, net 746,996 755,968 Other assets 298,550 278,213 Total assets $ 4,113,750 $ 4,036,704 Liabilities, non-controlling interest and total equity Current liabilities: Notes payable $ 16,323 $ 16,925 Trade payables 373,604 316,460 Accrued compensation 65,994 83,598 Income taxes payable 27,793 29,173 Other accrued expenses 84,531 83,976 Total current liabilities 568,245 530,132 Long-term debt 1,741,893 1,756,985 Accrued pension liabilities 89,273 88,806 Other liabilities 272,176 278,919 Total liabilities 2,671,587 2,654,842 Commitments and contingencies (Note 15) Equity: H.B. Fuller stockholders' equity: Preferred stock (no shares outstanding) shares authorized – 10,045,900 - - Common stock, par value $1.00 per share, shares authorized – 160,000,000, shares outstanding – 52,155,305 and 51,906,663, as of February 27, 2021 and November 28, 2020, respectively 52,155 51,907 Additional paid-in capital 169,010 157,867 Retained earnings 1,495,655 1,474,406 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (275,203 ) (302,859 ) Total H.B. Fuller stockholders' equity 1,441,617 1,381,321 Non-controlling interest 546 541 Total equity 1,442,163 1,381,862 Total liabilities, non-controlling interest and total equity $ 4,113,750 $ 4,036,704

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES (In thousands) Three Months Ended February 27, 2021 February 29, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income including non-controlling interest $ 29,806 $ 9,906 Adjustments to reconcile net income including non-controlling interest to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 17,833 16,595 Amortization 17,896 17,990 Deferred income taxes (2,281 ) (4,035 ) Income from equity method investments, net of dividends received (1,896 ) (1,634 ) Gain on sale of assets (16 ) - Share-based compensation 6,821 4,703 Pension and post-retirement benefit activity (7,999 ) (1,120 ) Change in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions: Trade receivables, net 3,318 33,705 Inventories (63,598 ) (46,947 ) Other assets (1,871 ) (32,769 ) Trade payables 67,373 55,110 Accrued compensation (18,146 ) (21,145 ) Other accrued expenses 753 (3,055 ) Income taxes payable 882 (3,040 ) Other liabilities (17,921 ) 12,801 Other 4,895 (2,638 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 35,849 34,427 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchased property, plant and equipment (35,283 ) (32,124 ) Purchased businesses, net of cash acquired (5,445 ) (9,500 ) Purchase of assets - (3,998 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 263 1,516 Cash payments related to government grant (1,526 ) (234 ) Net cash used in investing activities (41,991 ) (44,340 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of long-term debt (11,000 ) (13,000 ) Net (payments) proceeds of notes payable (22 ) 1,497 Dividends paid (8,460 ) (8,222 ) Proceeds from stock options exercised 6,398 907 Repurchases of common stock (2,580 ) (3,213 ) Net cash used in financing activities (15,664 ) (22,031 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 2,464 (1,509 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (19,342 ) (33,453 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 100,534 112,191 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 81,192 $ 78,738

