AECOM announces cash tender offer and consent solicitation for up to $500,000,000 aggregate purchase price of 5.875% senior notes due 2024

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) (“we,” “us,” “our” or the “Company”), the world’s premier infrastructure consulting firm, today announced that it has commenced a tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $500 million aggregate purchase price (not including any accrued and unpaid interest, and as such amount may be increased or decreased by the Company, the “Aggregate Maximum Purchase Price”) of its outstanding 5.875% Senior Notes due 2024 (the “Notes”).

In connection with the Tender Offer, the Company is also soliciting consents (the “Consents”) from registered holders (each, a “Holder” and, collectively, the “Holders”) of the Notes (the “Consent Solicitation”) to proposed amendments to the indenture governing the Notes (the “Indenture”), providing for, among other things, the elimination of substantially all of the restrictive covenants and certain events of default under the Indenture with respect to the Notes and the modification of certain notice requirements for redemption of the Notes by the Company (the “Proposed Amendments”). In the event of any proration of the Notes, the Consents delivered shall be null and void.