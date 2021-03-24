 

AECOM announces cash tender offer and consent solicitation for up to $500,000,000 aggregate purchase price of 5.875% senior notes due 2024

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) (“we,” “us,” “our” or the “Company”), the world’s premier infrastructure consulting firm, today announced that it has commenced a tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $500 million aggregate purchase price (not including any accrued and unpaid interest, and as such amount may be increased or decreased by the Company, the “Aggregate Maximum Purchase Price”) of its outstanding 5.875% Senior Notes due 2024 (the “Notes”).

In connection with the Tender Offer, the Company is also soliciting consents (the “Consents”) from registered holders (each, a “Holder” and, collectively, the “Holders”) of the Notes (the “Consent Solicitation”) to proposed amendments to the indenture governing the Notes (the “Indenture”), providing for, among other things, the elimination of substantially all of the restrictive covenants and certain events of default under the Indenture with respect to the Notes and the modification of certain notice requirements for redemption of the Notes by the Company (the “Proposed Amendments”). In the event of any proration of the Notes, the Consents delivered shall be null and void.

The terms and conditions of the Tender Offer and the Consent Solicitation are described in an Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement, dated March 24, 2021 (the “Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement”). The following table summarizes the material pricing terms of the Tender Offer.

Title of Notes

CUSIP Number

Aggregate
Principal
Amount
Outstanding

Aggregate
Maximum
Purchase Price

Early Tender
Payment (1)(2)

Tender Offer
Consideration
(1)(3)

Total
Consideration
(1)(3)

5.875% Senior Notes due 2024

00766TAD2

$797,252,000

$500,000,000

$30.00

$1,116.25

$1,146.25

(1)   

Per $1,000 principal amount of Notes tendered and accepted for purchase.

(2)   

Included in the Total Consideration for Notes tendered and accepted for purchase on or prior to the Early Tender Deadline.

